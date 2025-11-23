Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who tragically died in a Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show, arrived in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, drawing an outpouring of national grief and tributes. The IAF aircraft carrying his body landed at Kangra airport before the final journey to his ancestral village in Nagrota Bagwan . Senior officials, Air Force personnel and the public have continued to honour the fallen pilot, widely remembered for his professionalism, courage and dedication to the nation.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: People pay last respects to Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash in Dubai on 21st November. pic.twitter.com/Nkk0UXsNEN — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

Body Brought To Himachal For Final Rites

The IAF aircraft transporting Wing Commander Syal’s mortal remains touched down at Kangra airport, from where the coffin was taken to his ancestral home in Nagrota Bagwan (Patiyalkar) for the final rites. The arrival has prompted an emotional response across the region, with communities preparing to pay their final respects.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Wing Commander Afshan salutes her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as she pays her last respects to him.



Wing Commander Namansh Syal lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash in Dubai on 21st November. pic.twitter.com/DPKwARut4r — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

Before being flown home, his body was taken to Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar laid a wreath in tribute, as IAF personnel and local officials honoured the fallen pilot.

The Air Force hailed him as a “dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional” known for unwavering commitment and exceptional skill. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief, while public figures, including actor Kamal Haasan, mourned him, calling him “a brave son of India taken far too soon.”