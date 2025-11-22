IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube

A seemingly ordinary afternoon took a tragic turn when Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s father, Jagan Nath Syal, came across the news of the Tejas fighter jet crash flown by his his son. Syal's father was scrolling through YouTube, searching for videos of the Dubai Airshow, when he came across the unsettling news that his son’s Tejas fighter jet had crashed during a demonstration flight, resulting in the death of the Indian Air Force officer.

“Around 4 pm today, I was searching videos of the ongoing air show in Dubai on YouTube when I saw reports about the plane crash,” Jagan Nath shared with The Indian Express.

Just a day before the accident, Namansh had called his father, encouraging him to watch his performance either on television or online.

The devastating news shattered the family soon after Jagan Nath called Namansh’s wife, who is also an IAF Wing Commander, to confirm the tragedy. “Moments later, at least six Air Force officers arrived at our house and I realised something bad happened to my son,” said the retired school principal from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Airshow

The fatal crash occurred during the intense final day of the Dubai Airshow, one of the world’s largest aviation events showcasing cutting-edge aerospace technology.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal was performing low-level aerobatic maneuvers aboard the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1), when the jet suddenly nosedived and exploded on impact. Eyewitness video captured the heart-stopping moment, with onlookers gasping as thick clouds of smoke billowed at the crash site.

In an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Air Force expressed deep sorrow over the loss:

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.” The IAF has initiated a court of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the cause behind this tragic accident.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, 37, hailed from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district and is survived by his wife, daughter, and parents.