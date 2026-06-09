Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kejriwal attacked Congress over its alleged defense of specific parties.

This attack followed Congress' challenge on AAP's Punjab promises.

Kejriwal questioned Congress's support for groups linked to sacrilege/drugs.

A day after the INDIA bloc convened in Delhi without the participation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal launched a fresh attack on Congress, signalling a deepening rift between the two opposition parties. The former Delhi chief minister questioned why Congress was objecting to his criticism of parties linked to Punjab's drug menace and sacrilege controversies, accusing it of openly defending them. The remarks came in response to Congress leader Pargat Singh, who had challenged Kejriwal over the AAP government's handling of long-pending sacrilege and terror-related cases in Punjab.

ED पार्टी और बेअदबी पार्टी/चिट्टा पार्टी के ख़िलाफ़ मेरे बोलने से कांग्रेस को इतनी तकलीफ़ क्यों हो रही है? उनके बचाव में कांग्रेस खुल कर आ गई है। https://t.co/0Eau0faYQZ June 9, 2026

From Ally To Adversary

In a post on X, Kejriwal asked why Congress was "hurt" by his criticism of the "Beadbi" and "Chitta" parties, terms often used in Punjab politics to refer to the 2015 sacrilege controversy and the state's drug problem. He alleged that Congress had effectively come out in support of such forces.

The sharp exchange assumes significance as it comes immediately after AAP stayed away from the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, reinforcing the party's assertion that it no longer sees itself aligned with Congress politically.

Also Read: TMC In Crisis: Mamata Banerjee Seeks Sonia Gandhi’s Support In Delhi - What Was Discussed?

Punjab Flashpoints Return

Kejriwal's remarks were triggered by a post from Punjab Congress leader Pargat Singh, who demanded answers over promises made by AAP before the 2022 Assembly elections. Singh questioned why those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the Moga bomb blast had not been brought to justice despite AAP being in power for more than four years.

Rather than directly addressing the allegations, Kejriwal turned the spotlight back on Congress, escalating a war of words that underscores the growing distance between the two parties.

Also Read: Planning to Buy a DDA Flat? Karkardooma Housing Scheme Deadline Extended