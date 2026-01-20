Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget 2026 Expectations: EV Players Seek Tax Relief & Infrastructure Funding

Budget 2026 Expectations: EV Players Seek Tax Relief & Infrastructure Funding

Auto and EV industry eyes Budget 2026 for stronger incentives, charging infra boost, GST rationalisation and policy support to accelerate green mobility adoption.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Budget 2026 Expectations: The electric mobility and intercity transport sectors are placing high hopes on the Union Budget 2026, set to be presented on February 1, expecting policy measures that can speed up India’s transition toward cleaner and smarter transportation. With rising fuel costs, growing passenger demand, and increasing climate commitments, industry leaders believe the upcoming budget can set the tone for large-scale adoption of electric vehicles and modern mobility infrastructure.

Executives from the EV and public transport ecosystem are urging the government to focus on incentives, financing support, and infrastructure development to make sustainable mobility both practical and affordable.

Stronger Push For Intercity Mobility

Intercity buses remain the primary mode of travel for millions of Indians, making this segment a critical focus area for future investments. Industry stakeholders believe that modernising this network can improve safety, reliability, and environmental outcomes at the same time.

Manoj Soni, CEO, YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility highlighted the need for greater budgetary attention toward this space. He said, “As India enters the next phase of economic growth, the Union Budget presents a critical opportunity to strengthen intercity public transport systems that millions of Indians depend on every day.” He further pointed out that higher spending on road infrastructure, smart bus terminals, and digital ticketing systems can significantly upgrade passenger experience.

Policy backing for electric buses and cleaner fuel technologies is also being actively sought. According to Soni, better incentives, expanded charging infrastructure, and easier access to finance can accelerate fleet modernisation and lower long-term operating costs. Such steps are expected to support India’s net-zero ambitions while benefiting nearly 50 million daily bus passengers.

Support Measures For Corporate EV Fleets

Beyond public transport, the corporate mobility segment is also looking for practical financial support in Budget 2026. Businesses are increasingly exploring electric vehicles for employee transportation and logistics, but high upfront costs and infrastructure gaps remain key barriers.

Abhinav Kalia, CEO and Co-founder at ARC Electric said, “As India readies for Budget 2026, the electric mobility sector stands poised for a breakthrough not just in pilot projects or fleet deployments, but in mainstream commercial adoption.” He emphasised the need for enhanced incentives for charging infrastructure in commercial hubs, along with tax benefits and easier financing options for corporate EV buyers.

Industry participants are also calling for rationalisation of GST on electric vehicles and clearer regulations on battery disposal and reuse to reduce operational uncertainties.

Building Sustainable Transport Future

The expectations from Budget 2026 underline a common theme: targeted and demand-driven policies are essential to unlock large-scale EV adoption in India. From better charging networks to financial incentives and modernised intercity transport systems, the mobility sector is looking for a balanced and forward-looking approach.

If the government aligns budget priorities with infrastructure readiness and business needs, 2026 could mark a turning point for India’s electric mobility revolution.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key expectations from the Union Budget 2026 for the electric mobility and intercity transport sectors?

The sectors are hoping for policy measures to accelerate the transition to cleaner transportation. They expect incentives, financing support, and infrastructure development to make sustainable mobility practical and affordable.

Why is intercity mobility a critical focus area for Budget 2026?

Intercity buses are crucial for millions of Indians. Modernizing this network can improve safety, reliability, and environmental outcomes. Upgrades like smart bus terminals and digital ticketing are also sought.

What support is the corporate EV fleet sector seeking in Budget 2026?

Businesses need financial support to overcome high upfront costs and infrastructure gaps for EVs. They are looking for enhanced incentives for charging infrastructure, tax benefits, and easier financing options.

What policy changes are suggested for electric vehicles beyond direct financial support?

Industry participants are calling for rationalization of GST on electric vehicles and clearer regulations on battery disposal and reuse. These aim to reduce operational uncertainties.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Business Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 India Budget 2026 Budget 2026 Auto
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget