Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia50 Maggi Packets, 20 Kg Rice: Inside Winter-Ready Jaish Terrorists’ Hideout At 12,000 Ft J&K’s Kishtwar

50 Maggi Packets, 20 Kg Rice: Inside Winter-Ready Jaish Terrorists’ Hideout At 12,000 Ft J&K’s Kishtwar

Security forces found a winter-ready JeM bunker at 12,000 feet in Kishtwar as Operation Trashi-l continues after a deadly encounter.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:30 PM (IST)

Security forces operating in the high-altitude terrain of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district have uncovered a well-fortified militant bunker allegedly used by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operatives. The hideout, located at an elevation of nearly 12,000 feet, was stocked with food supplies including maggi and rice and essentials sufficient to sustain militants through the region’s severe winter months, officials said.

The discovery has raised serious concerns about the depth of militant logistics and the existence of a support network capable of facilitating such infrastructure in an extremely remote and inhospitable area.

Bunker Built For Long-Term Survival

According to officials familiar with the operation, the bunker was constructed in a Kargil-style design, featuring stone-reinforced walls, concealed access points, and natural camouflage to evade aerial and ground surveillance. Inside, troops found an extensive stockpile that included Maggi noodles, basmati rice, fresh vegetables, spices, cooking gas cylinders, and firewood.

Security agencies believe the shelter was being used by JeM commander Saifullah, a Pakistani national, along with his deputy Adil. The scale of preparation suggested that the militants were planning to remain hidden in the area for an extended period, even during peak winter when heavy snowfall cuts off access routes, reported NDTV.

Investigators said building and provisioning such a bunker at that altitude would have required significant local assistance, intensifying suspicions of an active overground support system in the region.

Encounter Leaves Soldier Dead

The bunker was discovered during an ongoing counter-terror operation that began on Sunday in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt of Kishtwar. Troops established contact with militants during a cordon-and-search operation, triggering a fierce exchange.

During the encounter, the terrorists allegedly lobbed grenades at the advancing forces, injuring eight soldiers. Havildar Gajendra Singh later succumbed to his injuries, marking a major loss for the security forces and underscoring the risks involved in high-altitude counter-insurgency operations, as per a report on Times of India.

Operation Resumes Amid Harsh Conditions

Owing to steep slopes, dense vegetation, and treacherous terrain, the operation was halted overnight and resumed early Monday morning. The Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed that Operation Trashi-l remains underway, with security forces tightening the cordon to prevent militant escape.

Multiple teams from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the search. Drones and sniffer dogs have been deployed to scan forested patches and high ridgelines, while additional troops have been positioned along likely escape routes.

Officials said the recovery of the bunker and supplies points to a sustained militant presence in the area and highlights the evolving tactics of terror groups attempting to survive prolonged periods in hostile terrain. Search operations are continuing, with security agencies determined to neutralise the remaining threat.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kashmir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
News
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget