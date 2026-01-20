Security forces operating in the high-altitude terrain of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district have uncovered a well-fortified militant bunker allegedly used by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operatives. The hideout, located at an elevation of nearly 12,000 feet, was stocked with food supplies including maggi and rice and essentials sufficient to sustain militants through the region’s severe winter months, officials said.

The discovery has raised serious concerns about the depth of militant logistics and the existence of a support network capable of facilitating such infrastructure in an extremely remote and inhospitable area.

Bunker Built For Long-Term Survival

According to officials familiar with the operation, the bunker was constructed in a Kargil-style design, featuring stone-reinforced walls, concealed access points, and natural camouflage to evade aerial and ground surveillance. Inside, troops found an extensive stockpile that included Maggi noodles, basmati rice, fresh vegetables, spices, cooking gas cylinders, and firewood.

Security agencies believe the shelter was being used by JeM commander Saifullah, a Pakistani national, along with his deputy Adil. The scale of preparation suggested that the militants were planning to remain hidden in the area for an extended period, even during peak winter when heavy snowfall cuts off access routes, reported NDTV.

Investigators said building and provisioning such a bunker at that altitude would have required significant local assistance, intensifying suspicions of an active overground support system in the region.

Encounter Leaves Soldier Dead

The bunker was discovered during an ongoing counter-terror operation that began on Sunday in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt of Kishtwar. Troops established contact with militants during a cordon-and-search operation, triggering a fierce exchange.

During the encounter, the terrorists allegedly lobbed grenades at the advancing forces, injuring eight soldiers. Havildar Gajendra Singh later succumbed to his injuries, marking a major loss for the security forces and underscoring the risks involved in high-altitude counter-insurgency operations, as per a report on Times of India.

Operation Resumes Amid Harsh Conditions

Owing to steep slopes, dense vegetation, and treacherous terrain, the operation was halted overnight and resumed early Monday morning. The Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed that Operation Trashi-l remains underway, with security forces tightening the cordon to prevent militant escape.

Multiple teams from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the search. Drones and sniffer dogs have been deployed to scan forested patches and high ridgelines, while additional troops have been positioned along likely escape routes.

Officials said the recovery of the bunker and supplies points to a sustained militant presence in the area and highlights the evolving tactics of terror groups attempting to survive prolonged periods in hostile terrain. Search operations are continuing, with security agencies determined to neutralise the remaining threat.