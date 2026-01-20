India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged young Indians to actively participate in politics, asserting that the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) can only be realised by the country’s youth. Speaking at the ABP Network India@2047 Youth Conclave, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said sustained commitment and hard work, rather than quick rewards, were key to leadership and nation-building.

Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India rests squarely on the shoulders of young people. “The dream of a Viksit Bharat shown by the Prime Minister can only be fulfilled by the youth of the country. No one else can do it,” he said, urging young citizens to engage with politics and public life.

‘Politics Is A Marathon, Not A Sprint’

Drawing from his own political journey, Sawant described public service as a long-term commitment. “This is not a 100-metre race, it is a marathon,” he said, adding that consistent work over time brings opportunities. “We have been continuously working in this field for 20 years. I would only say, keep working, positions will come along the way,” he said.

He stressed that meaningful change requires patience and perseverance, particularly for those seeking to shape the future of states such as Goa and the country at large.

‘BJP Rewards Work, Not Family Ties’

Rejecting allegations of dynastic politics within the BJP, Sawant said the party promotes individuals based on merit and performance. “There is no family-based politics in the BJP. Those who work are given opportunities,” he said.

Sawant noted that his own rise within the party was rooted in his work at the grassroots level. “I worked in the social sector, and it was by seeing that work that the party gave me an opportunity,” he said.

Calling on young people to remain committed to public service, Sawant said sustained effort and dedication were essential to shaping India’s future as it moves towards 2047.

He said his elevation within the Bharatiya Janata Party followed years of organisational work, noting that he had served as a youth president, after which the party gave him a leadership position in 2012.

Recalling his early association with the BJP, he said that after completing his BMS degree, he began professional practice abroad but remained actively connected with the party from as early as 1996.

Message To The Youth

Delivering a message to young people, he said that if India is to move towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), the youth must enter politics. He added that young people should, in fact, step forward in every field they are part of. According to him, whatever sector one belongs to, it is important to learn how to lead within that sector.

Jobs And Employment Challenges

He also addressed the issue of employment, describing it as a nationwide challenge. He said there is a widespread mindset among young people that everyone wants a white-collar job, but hard work is equally important.

Using Goa as an example, he said the state offers many opportunities. He pointed out that Goa has more than 70,000 government jobs, and there is no large-scale requirement for further employment generation in the government sector in smaller states like Goa. As a result, he said, it is not possible for everyone to secure a government job.

He urged young people to look beyond government employment and explore self-employment opportunities as well.