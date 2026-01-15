Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From John Abraham To Suniel Shetty, Bollywood Celebrities Cast Votes In BMC Polls

Celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Twinkle Khanna and Vishal Dadlani cast their votes in the 2026 BMC elections, urging citizens to take part in Mumbai’s civic process.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
John Abraham was also spotted at a Mumbai polling station, where he arrived to cast his vote for the BMC elections. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shows his ink marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image Source: PTI)
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Mumbai Civic Polls Maharashtra Civic Elections BMC Elections Celebrities Voting Bollywood Celebrities Vote

