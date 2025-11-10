Who Is Adil Ahmed Rather? Doctor Linked To 350 Kg Explosives, AK-47 Found In Faridabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a massive cache of arms and explosives from Faridabad in the National Capital Region (NCR). The recovery included 350 kilograms of explosives, two AK-47 rifles, and a substantial quantity of ammunition. Officials said the seizure stemmed from revelations made during an ongoing probe involving Kashmiri doctor Adil Ahmed Rather.

Investigators discovered that Rather had previously stored AK-47 rifles and other ammunition in his personal locker in the Kashmir Valley. Authorities added that the doctor had rented a separate room for himself, where the explosives and weapons were concealed. The case is now likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Link to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind Uncovered

According to police, the investigation is tied to the activities of the banned terrorist organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

Preliminary findings indicate that three doctors were associated with the group. Two of them—Adil Ahmed Rather, a resident of Anantnag, and Muzammil Shakeel from Pulwama—were arrested from Saharanpur and Faridabad respectively, while a manhunt is on for the third suspect.

Explosive Discovery from Medical College Locker

Just two days ago, investigators made a startling recovery from Adil Rather’s personal locker at Anantnag Government Medical College (GMC), where an AK-47 rifle was found. Both Rather and Shakeel are currently in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Officials described the seizure as one of the largest recoveries of explosives from the Valley in recent years. The investigation remains active.

Who Is Adil Ahmed Rather?

Adil Ahmed Rather, originally from Anantnag, was employed as a medicine specialist at a private hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur. His arrest follows heightened tensions in Srinagar, where posters supporting the proscribed group Jaish-e-Mohammed were found in late October. Police had filed an FIR on October 28 against unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

Recent Marriage and Growing Security Vigilance

Reports indicate that Rather married a female doctor from Saharanpur last month. Following the recovery, local intelligence units and the police have increased vigilance in the area. Security agencies are now closely monitoring doctors and other professionals from Jammu and Kashmir working in private hospitals across Saharanpur to prevent any potential subversive activity.