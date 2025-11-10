The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Haryana Police, raided a medical college in Faridabad near Delhi, which led to the recovery of a large amount of explosive substances and ammunition. The raids were conducted after two Jammu and Kashmir doctors were arrested over suspected links with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The seizure was made during a raid at Al Falah Hospital, based on information provided by Dr Adil Ahmad Rather during interrogation. Another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, who was employed at the hospital, has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Here's what the police found in Faridabad:

1 assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds





1 pistol with 8 live rounds





2 empty cartridges





2 additional magazines





1 bucket containing approximately 360 kg of inflammable material (suspected ammonium nitrate)

20 timers with batteries





24 remote controls





Electric wiring and batteries





Walkie-talkie sets





Approximately 5 kg of heavy metal





8 large suitcases





4 small suitcases

According to initial reports, around 350 kilograms of RDX and two AK-47 rifles were seized in Faridabad. However, police later clarified that the recovered material was a chemical substance, and not RDX. Also, the rifle was not an AK-47.

#WATCH | Haryana | 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, assault rifle and other ammunition recovered by J&K Police during investigation in Faridabad.



Visuals from Fatehpur Taga in Faridabad where a search operation by Haryana Police is underway. This is about 4 km away from the… pic.twitter.com/BJFdJitlwP — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Rather, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur for allegedly putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar, is currently in police custody. He is being interrogated for his alleged role in storing the arms and ammunition. Earlier, police had also recovered an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from his locker in the Kashmir Valley.

Haryana Police stated that the second accused, Muzamil Shakeel, taught at Alfida University and was also a physician.

The accused have been booked under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).