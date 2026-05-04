Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNews'Kamal' Wave In West Bengal, BJP Crosses Majority Mark

'Kamal' Wave In West Bengal, BJP Crosses Majority Mark

The contest in Bengal has been one of the most closely watched battles in the 2026 Assembly elections, with high-pitched campaigning from both sides.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:05 AM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged past the majority mark in West Bengal, emerging as the frontrunner in a fiercely contested Assembly election. According to early trends, the BJP is leading in 149 seats, crossing the halfway mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trailing behind in the latest count with 92 seats.

If these trends hold, it would mark a historic political shift in the state, potentially ending the TMC’s uninterrupted rule since 2011 under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The contest in Bengal has been one of the most closely watched battles in the 2026 Assembly elections, with high-pitched campaigning from both sides.

PM Modi's Aggressive Push In Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led an aggressive campaign for the BJP, addressing multiple rallies across the state and targeting the ruling TMC over governance and corruption issues. His outreach efforts also included high-visibility moments aimed at connecting with voters at the grassroots level. One such moment that drew widespread attention was his impromptu stop in Jhargram on April 19, where he interacted with locals and shared a light moment over a serving of jhalmuri from a street vendor. The brief interaction quickly went viral, becoming symbolic of the BJP’s attempt to build a direct connect with voters.

The BJP’s strong early performance is being seen as a result of sustained campaigning, organisational push, and attempts to expand its footprint in key regions, including the Kolkata belt and tribal-dominated areas like Jhargram.

However, election officials have cautioned that these are early trends and outcomes may shift as counting progresses through multiple rounds. The TMC is expected to put up a tough fight as more results come in.

A clearer picture of whether the BJP can convert its early lead into a decisive victory will emerge as counting continues through the day.

Before You Go

Breaking: Counting begins across India at 8 AM after high-stakes countdown

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission BJP West Bengal ECI EC Mamata Banerjee Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Results 2026 BJP Majority Bengal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Congress Set To Return In Kerala; LDF On Back Foot, Big Shift In Early Trends
Congress Set To Return In Kerala; LDF On Back Foot, Big Shift In Early Trends
Election
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vijay’s Blockbuster Debut; Stalin Faces Major Setback
Vijay’s Blockbuster Debut In Tamil Nadu Politics; Stalin Faces Major Setback: Live
Election
Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Constituency-Wise List Of BJP Candidates Winning In Bengal
Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Constituency-Wise List Of BJP Candidates Winning In Bengal
Election
Bengal Election Results Live: Khela Ends In Bengal? BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Leads On 150+ Seats; TMC At 92
Khela Ends In Bengal? BJP Crosses Halfway Mark , Leads On 150+ Seats; TMC At 92
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Counting begins across India at 8 AM after high-stakes countdown
Election Process: Strong room seals opened, EVMs moved for counting
Breaking: Election Commission confirms full readiness for counting process
Breaking: BJP claims strong lead ahead of West Bengal counting results
Election Insight: ABP Election HQ tracks high-stakes Bengal result battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget