'Kamal' Wave In West Bengal, BJP Crosses Majority Mark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged past the majority mark in West Bengal, emerging as the frontrunner in a fiercely contested Assembly election. According to early trends, the BJP is leading in 149 seats, crossing the halfway mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trailing behind in the latest count with 92 seats.

If these trends hold, it would mark a historic political shift in the state, potentially ending the TMC’s uninterrupted rule since 2011 under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The contest in Bengal has been one of the most closely watched battles in the 2026 Assembly elections, with high-pitched campaigning from both sides.

PM Modi's Aggressive Push In Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led an aggressive campaign for the BJP, addressing multiple rallies across the state and targeting the ruling TMC over governance and corruption issues. His outreach efforts also included high-visibility moments aimed at connecting with voters at the grassroots level. One such moment that drew widespread attention was his impromptu stop in Jhargram on April 19, where he interacted with locals and shared a light moment over a serving of jhalmuri from a street vendor. The brief interaction quickly went viral, becoming symbolic of the BJP’s attempt to build a direct connect with voters.

The BJP’s strong early performance is being seen as a result of sustained campaigning, organisational push, and attempts to expand its footprint in key regions, including the Kolkata belt and tribal-dominated areas like Jhargram.

However, election officials have cautioned that these are early trends and outcomes may shift as counting progresses through multiple rounds. The TMC is expected to put up a tough fight as more results come in.

A clearer picture of whether the BJP can convert its early lead into a decisive victory will emerge as counting continues through the day.