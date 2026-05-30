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HomeNewsIndiaAmit Shah Reviews Sir Creek Border Security, Reiterates Zero Infiltration Policy

Amit Shah Reviews Sir Creek Border Security, Reiterates Zero Infiltration Policy

He said that “Smart Borders” and “Zero Infiltration” remained the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top priorities.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 May 2026 11:38 PM (IST)

Bhuj, May 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inspected security infrastructure along the India-Pakistan border in the sensitive Sir Creek and Harami Nala regions of Gujarat’s Kutch district, as the Centre intensified its focus on technology-driven border management and anti-infiltration measures.

During the visit, Shah reviewed the operational preparedness of the Border Security Force (BSF), visited border installations, and assessed surveillance arrangements in the marshy creek area near the international border.

He said that “Smart Borders” and “Zero Infiltration” remained the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top priorities.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the BSF’s Border Outpost G-7 near Bhuj and interacted with personnel deployed in the region.

Senior officials, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, attended parts of the programme.

According to officials, Shah reviewed surveillance systems, including camera-based monitoring infrastructure, and discussed security challenges in the border sector.

His visit formed part of a broader review of border security arrangements across several frontier states.

In recent days, Shah has visited border areas in Rajasthan and announced plans for a “Smart Border Project” to strengthen security along India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh through advanced technologies such as drones, radars, and modern surveillance systems.

Addressing BSF personnel during the Gujarat visit, Shah said the government was moving towards a more technology-oriented security framework.

He noted that infrastructure strengthening work in the Sir Creek and Harami Nala sector was progressing and said significant improvements had been made since vulnerabilities in the region were identified during earlier security reviews.

The Sir Creek and Harami Nala areas are among the most strategically sensitive stretches of India’s western border.

The terrain consists of shallow creeks, marshland, and tidal channels, which are difficult to monitor and have long posed challenges for security agencies due to the risk of infiltration, smuggling, and unauthorised maritime movement.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 May 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
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