India Joins US-Led Pax Silica Alliance To Secure Global AI And Chip Supply Chain

India is expected to formally join the US-led Pax Silica alliance on Friday, marking a major step in global tech and semiconductor cooperation. Launched in December 2025, the alliance focuses on securing the global AI and semiconductor supply chain and reducing reliance on non-aligned nations.

India’s entry is likely to deepen strategic ties with the United States, especially in critical minerals, chip manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. The move also comes as both countries work to finalise a trade deal and reset ties after tariff-related tensions in recent years.

India Joins Pax Silica Alliance To Boost AI & Semiconductor Supply Chain

India's joining the Pax Silica is being seen as a strategic shift in the global technology landscape. The alliance was created to protect and strengthen the silicon, semiconductor, and AI ecosystem by working closely with trusted partners. For India, this means access to advanced technology, shared research, and stable supply chains.

India already has a strong IT base and a growing semiconductor ambition. Being part of Pax Silica will help the country scale up chip manufacturing, attract global investments, and secure critical raw materials needed for future technologies. It also aligns well with India’s push to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub.

From an AI perspective, this partnership can help India collaborate on safe and responsible AI development. Shared standards, joint research, and secure infrastructure will be key outcomes. Overall, the alliance gives India a stronger voice in shaping the future of global technology governance.

India-US Trade Relations Strengthen After Tariffs And Global Tech Push

India’s entry into Pax Silica also reflects improving ties with the United States. Relations between the two countries faced strain earlier due to tariffs imposed during the presidency of Donald Trump. However, both sides are now actively working to move past those differences.

Delhi and Washington are currently discussing a broader trade agreement aimed at boosting economic cooperation. Technology, defence, and clean energy are key focus areas. Joining Pax Silica fits neatly into this larger reset of bilateral ties.

Apart from the US and India, Pax Silica includes countries like Australia, Japan, South Korea, the UK, UAE, Israel, Singapore, Greece, and Qatar. This diverse group strengthens the alliance’s global reach.

For India, the timing is crucial. As global supply chains shift and AI becomes central to economic power, being part of a trusted tech bloc places India in a strong and strategic position for the future.