Can An EV Be Your Only Car? Volvo EX40 Long Term Review

Electric vehicles are increasingly appealing, but owning one as your only car can still trigger anxiety—especially when home charging infrastructure isn’t fully set up. That concern, however, fades quickly with modern EVs that offer ample real-world range for daily use. We spent a month living with the Volvo EX40, using it for city commutes as well as highway runs, to understand whether it can truly work as a primary car.

Positioned as the bigger sibling to the recently launched EX30 and sitting below the dual-motor C40 Recharge, the EX40 comes with a single-motor setup producing 238hp and 420Nm of torque, paired with a 69kWh battery pack. On paper, it promises a balanced mix of performance, practicality, and luxury.

Real-World Range: No More Nervous Glances

Volvo claims a range of 475km for the EX40, and in real-world conditions, we consistently saw around 400km on a full charge. For a typical urban commute, that translates to nearly two weeks of usage without needing to plug in—comfortably eliminating range anxiety.

Despite its weight and boxy SUV proportions, efficiency is commendable. We relied primarily on AC charging, made easier by access to a charger at our workplace, which fit seamlessly into daily routines.

Driving Experience: Effortless and Confident

The EX40 may not deliver the neck-snapping acceleration of the dual-motor C40, but its 0–100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds is more than sufficient. Instant torque ensures quick overtakes, and the familiar EV surge makes city and highway driving feel effortless.

One-pedal driving is particularly strong here—after a brief learning curve, it becomes second nature and significantly reduces brake usage. The absence of a start/stop button adds to the simplicity: get in, select drive, and go. Compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver and park, while the high seating position and generous ground clearance inspire confidence.

Build quality stands out. The EX40 feels solid, almost tank-like, handling broken roads with ease. While the ride has a hint of firmness, it remains composed and stable, masking its weight well through corners.

Living With EX40: Practical Luxury

Day-to-day usability is one of the EX40’s strongest points. The fuss-free cabin, powered by Google built-in, is intuitive, while features like the 360-degree camera, Harman Kardon audio system, Pixel LED headlights, and a full suite of safety tech reinforce its luxury credentials.

The touchscreen may feel slightly small by segment standards, but it’s responsive and logically laid out—even though many functions are housed within it. One feature worth noting is the reverse auto brake, which can be overly aggressive; we chose to switch it off. Other ADAS functions, however, remained unobtrusive.

Rear-seat comfort is adequate, especially for two adults, though the door opening is a bit narrow. Boot space is generous enough for everyday needs and weekend trips.

Verdict: A Convincing Luxury EV

Priced around Rs 50 lakh, the Volvo EX40 positions itself as a premium electric SUV that’s well-suited to Indian conditions. Its standout strengths lie in its solid build, reassuring range, refined performance, and ease of ownership.

While the touchscreen could be larger, the overall package delivers where it matters most—comfort, confidence, and practicality. For buyers looking for a self-driven luxury EV that doesn’t compromise on range or robustness, the EX40 makes a strong case.