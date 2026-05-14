VD Satheesan Meets Kerala Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Govt; Oath Likely Monday

Congress leader VD Satheesan on Thursday met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the new government after being chosen as the Congress Legislature Party leader following the UDF’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections. Sources said the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Monday at 10 am. Satheesan’s elevation comes after days of internal discussions within the Congress leadership over the chief ministerial face, with senior leaders K. C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala also considered for the top post.

Congress Picks Satheesan

The Congress high command formally announced Satheesan’s appointment in New Delhi after consultations involving senior party leaders and central observers.

Soon after the announcement, the Congress Legislature Party unanimously passed a resolution electing him as its leader during a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

Satheesan later met the Governor and submitted the list of MLAs supporting him. The UDF secured a decisive mandate in the April 9 Assembly elections, winning 102 out of 140 seats and ending the Left Front’s decade-long rule in the state.

Addressing reporters, Satheesan thanked the Congress leadership and said the incoming government would focus on fulfilling promises made during the election campaign.

He also said the administration would work towards improving living standards, attracting development and creating what he described as a “new Kerala”.

Also Read: 'Remote Controlled Govt': BJP Takes Dig At Congress After Kerala CM Announcement

BJP Targets Congress

The BJP strongly criticised Satheesan’s selection, alleging that the decision was influenced by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the “real decision-making centre” of the Congress in Kerala was not New Delhi but Panakkad House, referring to the Thangal family associated with the IUML.

The BJP also shared social media posts and memes accusing the Congress of appeasement politics and alleging that the IUML would exert influence over the next government.

Chandrasekhar further questioned whether organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and the IUML would influence governance, education and law-and-order decisions in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Suresh Gopi congratulated Satheesan and wished him success as Kerala’s next Chief Minister.

Also Read: Congress Picks VD Satheesan As Kerala CM After Days Of Intense Deliberations