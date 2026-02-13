Valentine's Day is expected to have increasing clouds with a high near 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Rain is likely after 1 a.m. with a 60% chance of precipitation.
Valentine’s Day Weather Prediction: Rain Could Affect Your Plans, Know Full Details
Rain is anticipated early in the morning and possibly later in the evening on Valentine’s Day, although forecasters note that showers could arrive earlier, later, or not at all.
Those heading out for a Valentine’s Day date may want to carry an umbrella.
With snow melting amid warmer temperatures and intermittent rain showers, there is a possibility of more rainfall on Saturday, February 14. The National Weather Service has forecast mild conditions throughout the weekend, with temperatures expected to remain in the low 50s.
Weekend Forecast In Detail
Friday, February 13: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday, February 14, Valentine’s Day: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Saturday night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 per cent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday, February 15: A 30 per cent chance of rain before 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light northeast wind.
With showers possible, those planning an evening out may wish to be prepared for unsettled conditions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the weather forecast for Valentine's Day?
Will it rain on Valentine's Day?
Yes, there is a 60% chance of rain on Valentine's Day, mainly after 1 a.m. Intermittent showers are possible throughout the day.
What are the temperatures like for Valentine's Day weekend?
Temperatures are expected to be mild, remaining in the low 50s throughout the weekend. The high for Valentine's Day is near 50 degrees.
Should I bring an umbrella for Valentine's Day?
Yes, it is advisable to carry an umbrella as rain is anticipated on Valentine's Day. There's a possibility of unsettled conditions, especially for evening plans.