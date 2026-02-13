Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsValentine’s Day Weather Prediction: Rain Could Affect Your Plans, Know Full Details

Valentine’s Day Weather Prediction: Rain Could Affect Your Plans, Know Full Details

Rain is anticipated early in the morning and possibly later in the evening on Valentine’s Day, although forecasters note that showers could arrive earlier, later, or not at all.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Those heading out for a Valentine’s Day date may want to carry an umbrella.

With snow melting amid warmer temperatures and intermittent rain showers, there is a possibility of more rainfall on Saturday, February 14. The National Weather Service has forecast mild conditions throughout the weekend, with temperatures expected to remain in the low 50s.

Rain is anticipated early in the morning and possibly later in the evening on Valentine’s Day, although forecasters note that showers could arrive earlier, later, or not at all.

Weekend Forecast In Detail

Friday, February 13: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday, February 14, Valentine’s Day: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 per cent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday, February 15: A 30 per cent chance of rain before 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light northeast wind.

With showers possible, those planning an evening out may wish to be prepared for unsettled conditions.

Related Video

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is expected to have increasing clouds with a high near 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Rain is likely after 1 a.m. with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Will it rain on Valentine's Day?

Yes, there is a 60% chance of rain on Valentine's Day, mainly after 1 a.m. Intermittent showers are possible throughout the day.

What are the temperatures like for Valentine's Day weekend?

Temperatures are expected to be mild, remaining in the low 50s throughout the weekend. The high for Valentine's Day is near 50 degrees.

Should I bring an umbrella for Valentine's Day?

Yes, it is advisable to carry an umbrella as rain is anticipated on Valentine's Day. There's a possibility of unsettled conditions, especially for evening plans.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rain Valentine’s Day Weather Prediction Know Full Details
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Cities
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
Cities
Another Man Dies After Consuming Poison At TVK Rally; 2 Deaths In One Day
Another Man Dies After Consuming Poison At TVK Rally; 2 Deaths In One Day
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget