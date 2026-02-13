Valentine’s Day Weather Prediction: Rain Could Affect Your Plans, Know Full Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Those heading out for a Valentine’s Day date may want to carry an umbrella.

With snow melting amid warmer temperatures and intermittent rain showers, there is a possibility of more rainfall on Saturday, February 14. The National Weather Service has forecast mild conditions throughout the weekend, with temperatures expected to remain in the low 50s.

Rain is anticipated early in the morning and possibly later in the evening on Valentine’s Day, although forecasters note that showers could arrive earlier, later, or not at all.

Weekend Forecast In Detail

Friday, February 13: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday, February 14, Valentine’s Day: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 per cent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday, February 15: A 30 per cent chance of rain before 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light northeast wind.

With showers possible, those planning an evening out may wish to be prepared for unsettled conditions.