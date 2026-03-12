Epstein’s Ex-Accountant Says He Saw No Abuse, Regrets ‘Unknowingly’ Assisting Financier

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A longtime accountant for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein told U.S. lawmakers that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s sexual crimes and now regrets that his professional work may have inadvertently supported the late financier’s activities. Richard Kahn appeared before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday for a closed-door deposition as Congress continues to examine the financial networks and powerful connections that surrounded Epstein for years.

Accountant Denies Knowledge Of Abuse

In a prepared statement obtained by NPR, Kahn said he never witnessed any signs of sexual abuse or trafficking while working for Epstein, reported India Today.

Kahn also expressed regret over his association with Epstein, saying he deeply wishes he had known the truth earlier.

Worked With Epstein For Over A Decade

According to his testimony, Kahn began working for Epstein in 2005 and maintained a close professional relationship with him until Epstein’s death in 2019.

He told lawmakers that the financier’s financial dealings appeared ordinary at the time and did not raise suspicions.

Kahn also recalled Epstein discussing his 2006 arrest, which the financier allegedly described as a misunderstanding.

Epstein had reportedly claimed he believed the girls involved were not underage. Kahn said he accepted that explanation at the time but insisted he would have resigned immediately had he known otherwise, as per ABC News.

Lawmakers Question Epstein’s Powerful Connections

Despite Kahn’s claims, some of Epstein’s victims have alleged that the accountant helped construct the financial structures that allowed Epstein to operate for years.

During the deposition, lawmakers asked Kahn about Epstein’s ties to several prominent figures, including businessman Les Wexner, hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, investor Leon Black, and technology executive Steven Sinofsky.

Members of the Rothschild family were also mentioned during questioning. None of these individuals have been accused of wrongdoing.

Democratic lawmakers on the committee argued that anyone with financial or personal ties to Epstein should be examined closely as part of the investigation.

Financial Web Under Scrutiny

Representative Suhas Subramanyam said Kahn also confirmed financial connections between Epstein and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak. Barak has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein but said he later regretted the association.

Meanwhile, committee chair James Comer revealed that investigators have already reviewed more than 40,000 documents obtained from major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.

Comer said Epstein was connected to at least 64 different business entities, highlighting the vast financial network now being examined by Congress.

Regret After Epstein’s Death

Kahn concluded his testimony by reiterating that he only became aware of the full scope of Epstein’s abuse after the financier died in 2019.

He said it “pains” him to think that his professional work might have helped enable Epstein’s activities, even if unintentionally.