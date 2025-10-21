Trump Once Again Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict Through Trade Negotiations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has once again made a striking claim about his role in preventing potential conflicts between nuclear-armed nations. In a recent statement, Trump asserted that he had averted a war between India and Pakistan, citing trade and tariff negotiations as the key leverage. “I mentioned eight wars. Of the eight, five were based solely on trade and tariffs. India-Pakistan were going at it. Two nuclear powers and serious nuclear. Seven planes shot down…” Trump continued, emphasising that his intervention stopped a possible nuclear disaster. Such claims are consistent with Trump’s history of recounting dramatic, self-congratulatory interventions on the global stage.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...I mentioned eight wars. Of the eight, five were based solely on trade and tariffs. India-Pakistan were going at it. Two nuclear powers and serious nuclear. Seven planes shot down. They were ready to go and I called them up, I said, you… pic.twitter.com/B2xnO9dECZ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

Trump elaborated that he had directly called the leaders of India and Pakistan during heightened tensions, warning that proceeding with military action would jeopardise ongoing trade deals. According to Trump, the warning led to a rapid reversal of plans within 24 hours. “I said, you go to war and we're not doing a trade deal, and they said, well, what does one thing have to do with the other? I said, it has a lot, you are nuclear powers, and if you do it, we're not doing a trade deal. 24 hours later, they called me. We have decided not to do it. We stopped the war. We stopped a potential disaster, a nuclear disaster, because of trade,” he claimed.

Trump has frequently highlighted his role in averting international crises, often intertwining trade negotiations with national security issues. While critics question the veracity and context of such assertions, Trump continues to frame his tenure as one marked by decisive and unconventional diplomacy.