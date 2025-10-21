Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTrump Once Again Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict Through Trade Negotiations

Trump Once Again Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict Through Trade Negotiations

Trump has frequently highlighted his role in averting international crises, often intertwining trade negotiations with national security issues.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump has once again made a striking claim about his role in preventing potential conflicts between nuclear-armed nations. In a recent statement, Trump asserted that he had averted a war between India and Pakistan, citing trade and tariff negotiations as the key leverage. “I mentioned eight wars. Of the eight, five were based solely on trade and tariffs. India-Pakistan were going at it. Two nuclear powers and serious nuclear. Seven planes shot down…” Trump continued, emphasising that his intervention stopped a possible nuclear disaster. Such claims are consistent with Trump’s history of recounting dramatic, self-congratulatory interventions on the global stage.

Trump elaborated that he had directly called the leaders of India and Pakistan during heightened tensions, warning that proceeding with military action would jeopardise ongoing trade deals. According to Trump, the warning led to a rapid reversal of plans within 24 hours. “I said, you go to war and we're not doing a trade deal, and they said, well, what does one thing have to do with the other? I said, it has a lot, you are nuclear powers, and if you do it, we're not doing a trade deal. 24 hours later, they called me. We have decided not to do it. We stopped the war. We stopped a potential disaster, a nuclear disaster, because of trade,” he claimed.

Trump has frequently highlighted his role in averting international crises, often intertwining trade negotiations with national security issues. While critics question the veracity and context of such assertions, Trump continues to frame his tenure as one marked by decisive and unconventional diplomacy.

Also read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump GaZa Pakistan INDIA Donald Trump.
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
World
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget