'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To 'Go Into Gaza' If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement

He thanked Indonesia for their support and acknowledged the truce's fragility amid renewed violence. US Vice President JD Vance is in Israel to reinforce the wavering agreement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 07:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

President Donald Trump has issued a fiery, all-caps warning to Hamas, threatening a “fast, furious, and brutal” response should the militant group continue to violate the fragile, US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

The stark ultimatum, delivered via his Truth Social platform, arrives amid mounting fears that the vital truce could shatter following a renewed eruption of violence in the beleaguered region. Trump, the 47th President of the United States, made it clear that he has powerful allies ready to intervene.

“Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten out Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us,” Trump wrote.

A Delicate Balance: Trump Holds Back Allies

The former president, who met with key regional leaders at a peace summit earlier this month, confirmed he had advised both these eager nations and Israel “NOT YET.” He expressed a hope that Hamas would “do what is right” and honour the cessation of hostilities.

Yet, his concluding threat left little room for misinterpretation: “If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!”

The current tensions underscore the precarious nature of the agreement, which was signed at a summit hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Mr. Trump in Sharm el-Sheikh. Reports of fresh clashes and retaliatory strikes over the past few days have severely tested the truce’s durability, casting a shadow over peace efforts.

Indonesia Steps Up: A Thank You for Crucial Help

In a notable addition to his post, Mr. Trump extended gratitude to several nations for their assistance, singling out the powerful southeast Asian nation of Indonesia.

“Also, I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the U.S.A.,” he stated.

This public commendation follows a recent meeting between the former president and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Egypt. Mr. Subianto has become a prominent figure in the diplomatic push for peace, going so far as to offer to deploy a force of 20,000 troops to help secure Gaza.

Earlier this month, the Indonesian leader pledged his nation’s continued support for stabilising the Middle East. “We’ve sent aid, we’ve dispatched ships, and we’ve flown Hercules aircraft multiple times,” Mr. Subianto confirmed, highlighting Indonesia's commitment to humanitarian and security efforts.

Truce Wavering as US Envoy Arrives

Concerns about the truce’s longevity spiked after deadly exchanges between Israeli forces and militants continued.

Reinforcing the ceasefire has now become a critical mission for the White House. US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel on Tuesday, with a direct mandate to bolster the wavering truce.

Israel confirmed earlier the recovery of a hostage’s body and pointedly accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire terms. However, Hamas negotiators in Cairo quickly countered the accusation, insisting the group remained “determined and committed to seeing it through to the end.”

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
