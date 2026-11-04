US Midterm Results: What A Democratic Victory Could Mean For India-US Relations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India closely monitors US midterms, impacting tariffs and relations.

Trump's pro-Pakistan stance and ceasefire claims concerned India.

US military aid to Pakistan raised significant strategic concerns.

India prioritizes national interests regarding Russian oil purchases.

India is closely monitoring the results of the US midterm elections, in which the Democrats have dealt a significant blow to Donald Trump's Republican Party. The margin of victory has also been notable.

New Delhi has been keeping a close watch on the White House's positions on tariffs, Pakistan and the MAGA policy agenda. Attention is now focused on how the election outcome and its implications could shape relations between the world's two largest democracies.

Trump's Support For Pakistan Raises Concerns In India

President Donald Trump has sided with Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir. He has also claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad following Operation Sindoor. At one point, he even described India as a "dead economy".

The Trump administration also threatened to impose heavy tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil. Trump himself struck a deal with Russia to purchase diesel just before the midterm elections.

Continued pressure over H-1B visas and Indian student visas further widened the gap between New Delhi and Washington, while Trump's claims about brokering the ceasefire became a major point of contention.

On May 10, 2025, Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire following Operation Sindoor. He later said that his intervention had prevented the conflict from escalating to the nuclear level. Pakistan even nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

India, meanwhile, has maintained that it will put the interests of its citizens first.

ALSO READ: ‘Dialling The Wrong Number’: CJI To Petitioner Seeking Rotation Of Reserved Assembly, Parliament Seats

Trump's Pakistan Outreach And Its Implications For India

Trump also used Islamabad as a mediator in negotiations with Iran. He supported Pakistan's claim that terrorism originates in Afghanistan. New Delhi viewed Trump's close relationship with Munir as detrimental to India's interests.

This will help upgrade US-made air platforms currently in Pakistan's military. While the US continues to work closely with India on counter-terrorism, it is also helping Pakistan address its economic crisis.

India was supposed to host the Quad summit, which has not yet taken place.

Russian Oil Purchases Remain A Point Of Tension

India has also faced criticism over its purchases of Russian oil. However, New Delhi's position has remained that its decisions are guided by the interests of its citizens.

India has maintained that it wants the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to end.

ALSO READ: Abdul El-Sayed Enters US Senate: What Is His Karnataka Connection?