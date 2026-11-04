ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsUS Midterm Results: What A Democratic Victory Could Mean For India-US Relations

US Midterm Results: What A Democratic Victory Could Mean For India-US Relations

India has also faced criticism over its purchases of Russian oil. However, New Delhi's position has remained that its decisions are guided by the interests of its citizens.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India closely monitors US midterms, impacting tariffs and relations.
  • Trump's pro-Pakistan stance and ceasefire claims concerned India.
  • US military aid to Pakistan raised significant strategic concerns.
  • India prioritizes national interests regarding Russian oil purchases.

India is closely monitoring the results of the US midterm elections, in which the Democrats have dealt a significant blow to Donald Trump's Republican Party. The margin of victory has also been notable.

New Delhi has been keeping a close watch on the White House's positions on tariffs, Pakistan and the MAGA policy agenda. Attention is now focused on how the election outcome and its implications could shape relations between the world's two largest democracies.

Trump's Support For Pakistan Raises Concerns In India

President Donald Trump has sided with Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir. He has also claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad following Operation Sindoor. At one point, he even described India as a "dead economy".

The Trump administration also threatened to impose heavy tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil. Trump himself struck a deal with Russia to purchase diesel just before the midterm elections.

Continued pressure over H-1B visas and Indian student visas further widened the gap between New Delhi and Washington, while Trump's claims about brokering the ceasefire became a major point of contention.

On May 10, 2025, Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire following Operation Sindoor. He later said that his intervention had prevented the conflict from escalating to the nuclear level. Pakistan even nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

India, meanwhile, has maintained that it will put the interests of its citizens first.

ALSO READ: ‘Dialling The Wrong Number’: CJI To Petitioner Seeking Rotation Of Reserved Assembly, Parliament Seats

Trump's Pakistan Outreach And Its Implications For India

Trump also used Islamabad as a mediator in negotiations with Iran. He supported Pakistan's claim that terrorism originates in Afghanistan. New Delhi viewed Trump's close relationship with Munir as detrimental to India's interests.

This will help upgrade US-made air platforms currently in Pakistan's military. While the US continues to work closely with India on counter-terrorism, it is also helping Pakistan address its economic crisis.

India was supposed to host the Quad summit, which has not yet taken place.

Russian Oil Purchases Remain A Point Of Tension

India has also faced criticism over its purchases of Russian oil. However, New Delhi's position has remained that its decisions are guided by the interests of its citizens.

India has maintained that it wants the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to end.

ALSO READ: Abdul El-Sayed Enters US Senate: What Is His Karnataka Connection?

Frequently Asked Questions

How did India view Donald Trump's relationship with Pakistan?

New Delhi considered Trump's close relationship with Field Marshal Asim Munir detrimental to India's interests. India also viewed his credit claim for brokering the ceasefire with skepticism.

What were key points of tension between India and the Trump administration?

Tensions arose from Trump's threats of tariffs over Russian oil, pressure on H-1B and student visas, and his claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. His support for Pakistan also raised concerns.

What is India's stance on its purchases of Russian oil?

India maintains that its decisions regarding Russian oil are guided by the interests of its citizens. New Delhi also states it wishes for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to conclude.

What claim did Donald Trump make regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire?

On May 10, 2025, Trump claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire following Operation Sindoor. He also stated his intervention prevented the conflict from escalating to a nuclear level.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Nov 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
India US Relations What A Democratic Victory Could Mean For India-US Relations
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Dialling The Wrong Number’: CJI To Petitioner Seeking Rotation Of Reserved Assembly, Parliament Seats
‘Dialling The Wrong Number’: SC Rejects Plea For Rotation Of SC/ST Reserved Seats
World
Abdul El-Sayed Enters US Senate: What Is His Karnataka Connection?
Abdul El-Sayed Enters US Senate: What Is His Karnataka Connection?
World
Explained: Democrats Control Congress, But Trump Has 5 Ways To Block Their Agenda
Explained: Democrats Control Congress, But Trump Has 5 Ways To Block Their Agenda
News
SC Issues Notice To Centre, ECI On Plea Challenging Blanket Immunity For Election Commissioners
SC Issues Notice To Centre On Plea Challenging Blanket Immunity For CEC, ECs
Advertisement

Videos

US Midterm Election News: Trump Faces Major Defeat as Democrats Sweep Congress, Ramaswamy Loses Ohio
UP Political News: Akhilesh Yadav Says He Won't Contest 2027 Polls, BJP Calls Him 'Rancho'
US Midterm Election News: Trump Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat, Admits Major Political Setback
US Midterm Election News: Trump Suffers Major Setback as Democrats Take Control of Senate
US Midterm Election News: Trump Signals 'VETO' Battle as Republicans Face Loss of Congress Control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget