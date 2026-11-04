Abdul El-Sayed Enters US Senate: What Is His Karnataka Connection?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan, becoming the first Muslim Senator.

A physician, El-Sayed led Detroit's Health Department previously.

El-Sayed, with Egyptian father, married Indian-origin Sara.

For the first time, a Muslim leader has been elected to the US Senate. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's closely watched Senate race, defeating Republican Mike Rogers, who had the support of President Donald Trump. El-Sayed's victory marks a landmark moment in American politics. He will succeed Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who is retiring.

A doctor by qualification, El-Sayed has emerged as a prominent politician with family ties to India. During the campaign, Donald Trump accused him of being a jihadist, bringing national attention to the Michigan Senate race.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed El-Sayed, also known as Abdul El-Sayed, was born and raised in Metro Detroit, Michigan. His father immigrated to the United States from Egypt.

From Medical Studies To Politics

Abdul El-Sayed received his bachelor's degree in biology and political science from the University of Michigan. He then earned a doctorate in public health from the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar. He completed his medical degree at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2014.

Although he holds an MD, he is not a licensed, practising doctor.

Before entering politics, El-Sayed worked as an associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

His research focused on public health systems and health inequalities. According to the Institute of Politics, he also authored scientific research papers and worked on health reforms.

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After completing his studies and research, El-Sayed entered public life. In 2015, he was appointed Executive Director of the Health Department, becoming one of the youngest health officials in a major city in the country.

He also served as director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services from 2022 to 2025.

Abdul El-Sayed's Wife Has Family Ties To Karnataka

El-Sayed is married to Sara Zukkaku, a psychiatrist. The couple has two daughters. They met while studying in Michigan. Her father, Mohammed, immigrated from Egypt. His stepmother, Jacqueline, has long-standing family ties to Michigan.

During his tenure in public service, Abdul focused on expanding access to healthcare. He advocated strengthening Social Security and reducing the financial pressure on working women. His progressive ideas drew support from figures including former US President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Abdul El-Sayed has no direct connection to India. However, his wife Sara's family hails from Karnataka, about 140 km from Mangaluru. Sara is the granddaughter of Shamsuddin, who served as Deputy Finance Minister of Mysore State in the office of then Chief Minister V.D. Jatti.

Trump Called El-Sayed A 'Jihadist'

Meanwhile, Trump accused El-Sayed of being a leftist. He referred to him as Mohammed and called him a jihadist.

Responding to the remarks, El-Sayed said: "I don't care how he says my name. I don't even care if he remembers my name. Because after November, he'll call me Senator. So, brother, I'm Senator Mohammed for you."

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