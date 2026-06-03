Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeINDIA AT 2047India Setting Up Aviation Ecosystem; More Airlines Likely In 2 Years: Ram Mohan Naidu At ABP Conclave

India Setting Up Aviation Ecosystem; More Airlines Likely In 2 Years: Ram Mohan Naidu At ABP Conclave

At ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave, Ram Mohan Naidu highlights Cabinet-approved aviation reforms, including ATF support measures and plans to boost airline growth.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre approves reforms; stabilises fuel, reduces airline costs.
  • ATF price impact capped, landing charges waived, fund allocated.
  • Tariff monitoring, new airlines, and long-term infrastructure planned.

The Centre has rolled out a series of major aviation-sector reforms aimed at reducing operational costs for airlines, stabilising fuel prices and supporting long-term growth in air travel across the country. Against this backdrop, speaking at ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave during the session "UDAAN 2.0: Next Chapter of Aviation Growth", Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu outlined Cabinet-approved reforms to cap ATF costs, waive operational charges, stabilize fuel prices, strengthen safety, expand fleets, boost competition, and build long-term aviation infrastructure.

Cabinet Clears Measures To Stabilise Aviation Fuel Costs

Among the key decisions approved by the Cabinet is a mechanism to cap the impact of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices at 25 percent. The government has also announced a 25 percent waiver on landing and parking charges, a move aimed at reducing operational expenses for carriers.

In addition, oil marketing companies will be given access to a ₹10,000-crore fund pool designed to cushion the impact of fluctuations in ATF prices and ensure greater stability in fuel supply and pricing.

"The Cabinet has passed these initiatives today," Naidu said while outlining the government's latest interventions in the sector.

The measures come at a time when airlines have been facing pressure from rising costs and disruptions linked to global energy market volatility.

ALSO READ: Montek Singh Ahluwalia Warns Of Worst Energy Crisis In 30 Years At ABP's India@2047 Conclave

Tariff Monitoring Unit To Check Unreasonable Price Spikes

The minister said the government would closely monitor pricing trends to prevent excessive increases that could burden airlines and passengers. He said, "If prices exceed reasonable limits, the Tariff Monitoring Unit will ensure penalties are imposed."

Naidu emphasised that making air travel accessible to a broader section of society remains a key objective of the government.

More Competition Expected In Indian Aviation

The Civil Aviation Minister expressed confidence that the Indian aviation market would witness the entry of additional carriers over the next two years, creating a more competitive environment.

He said, "Different classes are entering air travel. We definitely want competition and multiple airlines. In the next 2 years, we will operate more airlines for sure"

He pointed to expanding fleet orders as evidence of growing confidence in the sector. Referring to Akasa Air's expansion plans, Naidu noted that the airline has ordered 150 additional aircraft, underscoring the strong growth potential of the Indian market.

READ MORE | India@2047: ‘Only Art Director Was Allowed Inside RBI Office’: Manoj Bajpayee On Making Of Governor

Building Infrastructure For The Next 15 Years

Naidu said the government's aviation strategy extends far beyond immediate challenges and is focused on creating capacity for future growth. He said, "The ecosystem we are building today is planned with a vision for the next 10–15 years."

Before You Go

India 2047 vision: AI Will Transform Research and Coding, India Can Build Global AI Giants: Rajan Anandan

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main goals of the recent aviation-sector reforms?

The reforms aim to reduce operational costs for airlines, stabilise fuel prices, and support the long-term growth of air travel across India.

What specific measures has the Cabinet approved to stabilise aviation fuel costs?

The Cabinet approved capping the impact of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices at 25% and established a ₹10,000-crore fund pool for oil marketing companies.

How will the government address unreasonable airfare increases?

The government will closely monitor pricing trends. If prices exceed reasonable limits, the Tariff Monitoring Unit will ensure penalties are imposed.

What is the outlook for competition in the Indian aviation market?

The Civil Aviation Minister expects more airlines to enter the market over the next two years, creating a more competitive environment.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jun 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
100 Years Of Independence India At 2047 India At 2047 News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

INDIA AT 2047
India@2047 | Imtiaz Ali Talks About Why He Chose To Make ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’
Imtiaz Ali Talks About Why He Chose To Make ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ At ABP’s India@2047 Conclave
INDIA AT 2047
India Setting Up Aviation Ecosystem; More Airlines Likely In 2 Years: Ram Mohan Naidu At ABP Conclave
India Setting Up Aviation Ecosystem; More Airlines Likely In 2 Years: Ram Mohan Naidu At ABP Conclave
INDIA AT 2047
CR Patil Says Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Allocated To Complete Water Access For Remaining 3 Crore Homes
CR Patil Says Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Allocated To Complete Water Access For Remaining 3 Crore Homes
INDIA AT 2047
India@2047 | Manoj Bajpayee Says AI Cannot Replace Actors, Directors: ‘It Can Present, But It Can’t Create’
Manoj Bajpayee Says AI Cannot Replace Actors, Directors: ‘It Can Present, But It Can’t Create’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Forensic Probe Intensifies as Safety Failures Come Under Scanner
Delhi Hotel Fire: Anger Erupts as Safety Lapses, Locked Exits Linked to 21 Deaths
Breaking: Basement Rooms, No Exit Route Raise Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Questions Raised Over Illegal Commercial Activity in Residential Area After Delhi Hotel Incident
India 2047 vision: AI Will Transform Research and Coding, India Can Build Global AI Giants: Rajan Anandan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget