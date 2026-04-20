India Steps Up Hormuz Security, Issues ‘Navy Clearance Only’ Directive After Firing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Indian-linked vessels were fired upon by Iranian guards April 18.

India has ramped up maritime security near the Strait of Hormuz after two Indian-linked vessels came under fire on April 18. The Indian Navy has issued a fresh advisory for Indian-flagged ships operating in the Persian Gulf, urging heightened caution while transiting the critical route. Ships have been specifically advised to avoid the vicinity of Larak Island unless cleared by naval authorities, amid rising tensions and strict monitoring in the area.

Firing Triggers Advisory

Sources said the Navy is prioritising safe passage for Indian vessels awaiting transit through Hormuz. So far, 11 ships have crossed the strait, with the last tanker, 'Desh Garima', passing through on April 18. On the same day, two vessels-'Jag Arnav' and 'Sanmar Herald'-were reportedly fired upon by Iranian guards and forced to retreat.

Following the incident, coordination between naval forces and merchant ships has intensified. Vessels have been directed to move only after receiving explicit clearance, reflecting increased risk in one of the world’s most sensitive shipping lanes.

Focus On Larak Island

After crossing Hormuz, 'Desh Garima' is now under Indian naval escort in the Arabian Sea and is expected to reach Mumbai on April 22. Larak Island remains a focal point due to its strategic position at one of the narrowest stretches of the strait and its proximity to key Iranian oil infrastructure.

The surrounding waters are under constant surveillance through radar systems and defensive installations. Currently, 14 Indian vessels are in the Persian Gulf awaiting clearance. The Indian Navy has deployed seven warships in the region to ensure escorted and secure transit once conditions are deemed safe.