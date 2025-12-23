Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Embassy India Warns H-1B and H-4 Visa Applicants of Major Vetting And Interview Delays

US Embassy India Warns H-1B and H-4 Visa Applicants of Major Vetting And Interview Delays

US Embassy India warns H-1B & H-4 applicants of delays due to global social media vetting; early application advised.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The US Embassy in India has issued an important advisory for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, cautioning them about significant delays in visa processing and interview scheduling. Applicants have been advised to submit their applications "as early as they can," as additional processing time is expected for these visa categories. 

The United States government has confirmed that online presence reviews, which include social media checks, are being expanded to all H-1B and H-4 applicants worldwide. The US Embassy in India stated that this screening is now part of the standard visa process and is being applied to "all applicants of all nationalities."  

In a post on X, the US Embassy said, "WORLDWIDE ALERT FOR H-1B AND H-4 VISA APPLICANTS. Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H1-B and H-4 visas (sic)." 

This move is expected to affect thousands of H-1B and H-4 applicants who had pre-scheduled interviews in India, some of which are being postponed by several months. 

Why H-1B Visas Are Crucial for Indians 

H-1B visas are particularly vital for Indian professionals, especially those employed in technology and healthcare sectors. Many US companies rely on these visas to hire highly skilled workers from India. As one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders, Indians are significantly impacted by these new processing protocols. 

The Embassy’s expanded screening measures aim to prevent visa misuse and curb illegal immigration. While necessary from a regulatory perspective, these delays have caused considerable challenges for individuals who had already travelled to India and now face difficulties returning to the US without a valid visa. 

What Applicants Should Do 

Given the current situation, applicants are strongly urged to apply well in advance and to prepare for extended processing timelines. Staying informed about Embassy updates and checking their application status regularly will be critical for avoiding further complications. 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
