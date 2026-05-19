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HomeCitiesDelhi Parking Row Turns Violent, Man Suffers Ear Bite Injury In Vivek Vihar Clash

Delhi Parking Row Turns Violent, Man Suffers Ear Bite Injury In Vivek Vihar Clash

A parking dispute between neighbours in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar escalated into violence, leaving a 26-year-old man injured with bite wounds and abrasions.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 May 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parking dispute escalates to a physical altercation between neighbors.
  • Man sustains bite wound on ear and abrasions during scuffle.
  • FIR registered at Vivek Vihar Police Station following incident.
  • Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A 26-year-old man sustained injuries, including a bite wound on his ear, during a scuffle over a parking dispute in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police sources said on Monday.

The incident took place on May 16 in DDA Flats in Satyam Enclave, following an argument over a parking space between two neighbours, the source said.

According to the source, the complainant alleged that his neighbour had started parking his vehicle at the spot where his family had been parking their car for years.

"On Friday evening, the victim, along with his father, approached the accused to object to the parking. During the argument, voices were raised and his mother also reached the spot after hearing the commotion," the sources told PTI.

The family allegedly decided to seek intervention from the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) to resolve the issue, but the accused refused to move his vehicle and allegedly blocked their way, leading to a physical altercation, he said.

During the scuffle, the accused allegedly pushed and assaulted the complainant and his father. The complainant further alleged that when his mother tried to intervene, the accused hit her on the chest.

The complainant also alleged that the accused threw him to the ground and bit his right ear, causing bleeding injuries.

"The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His medico-legal case (MLC) mentioned an injury on the right ear and multiple abrasions on his limbs and face," he said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Vivek Vihar Police Station on May 16, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, a police officer said. PTI BM SHS

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area?

A scuffle over a parking dispute occurred, resulting in a 26-year-old man sustaining injuries, including a bite wound on his ear.

What was the cause of the altercation?

The dispute arose because a neighbor allegedly started parking their vehicle in a spot that the complainant's family had used for years.

What injuries did the victim sustain?

The victim suffered a bite wound on his right ear, which bled, and also sustained multiple abrasions on his limbs and face.

Has an FIR been filed regarding this incident?

Yes, based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Vivek Vihar Police Station on May 16.

Published at : 19 May 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parking Dispute DELHI NEWS Vivek Vihar
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