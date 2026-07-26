India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsUP Govt Announces Extra Buses, 24-Hour Control Rooms For Kanwar Yatra 2026

UP Govt Announces Extra Buses, 24-Hour Control Rooms For Kanwar Yatra 2026

The UP government will deploy extra buses, set up 24-hour control rooms and tighten safety measures ahead of the Kanwar Yatra from July 30.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Improved bus station facilities, traffic plans ensure smooth pilgrimage.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a series of measures ahead of this year's Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 30, to manage the expected surge in pilgrims travelling across the state. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will deploy additional buses on key routes, while 24-hour control rooms will operate at regional headquarters throughout the pilgrimage. Officials have also been instructed to prioritise passenger safety, improve facilities at bus stations and coordinate closely with local authorities to minimise disruption during one of the state's busiest religious events.

Extra Transport Arrangements

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will operate additional buses to accommodate the increased number of Kanwar pilgrims, particularly those travelling to Haridwar. Extra services may also be introduced on routes linking Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj, depending on demand.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh has directed officials to ensure that buses operate safely and that passengers have access to essential facilities throughout the pilgrimage period. Meanwhile, UPSRTC Managing Director Prabhu Narayan Singh said 24-hour control rooms would function at every regional headquarters from the start of the yatra until it concludes, with operations monitored round the clock.

Also Read: UP Govt Launches Rs 352 Crore Projects In Bahraich; Opposition Faces Fresh Attack

Safety Measures In Focus

Authorities have also outlined a range of operational measures aimed at reducing disruption during the annual pilgrimage. Bus stations along the Kanwar routes have been instructed to maintain drinking water, clean toilets, seating areas, enquiry counters, public announcement systems and food stalls for passengers.

Drivers will be required to undergo mandatory breathalyser tests, while buses must adhere to prescribed speed limits throughout the yatra. Regional transport officials have also been directed to coordinate with district administrations and police authorities on traffic diversions and other logistical arrangements.

According to the government, route diversion plans will be shared quickly through WhatsApp groups, telephone networks and other communication channels to help maintain uninterrupted bus services. Officials have also been instructed to ensure that UPSRTC operations do not interfere with the movement of Kanwar pilgrims, with buses expected to use alternative routes designated by district authorities where required.

Also Read: UP Emerging As India's Textile Hub, Says Minister Rakesh Sachan At Bharat Tex-2026

Before You Go

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jul 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Government YOGI ADITYANATH Kanwar Yatra 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
UP Govt Announces Extra Buses, 24-Hour Control Rooms For Kanwar Yatra 2026
UP Govt Announces Extra Buses, 24-Hour Control Rooms For Kanwar Yatra 2026
News
'I Accept It With Deep Sense Of Duty': Pralhad Joshi After Taking Charge As Education Minister
'I Accept It With Deep Sense Of Duty': Joshi After Taking Charge As Education Minister
World
Trump Halts Iran Strikes After 13 Days Amid Escalation Fears, Missile Stockpile Concerns
Trump Halts Iran Strikes After 13 Days Amid Missile Stockpile Concerns: Report
News
Siddaramaiah Announces He Will Not Contest 2028 Karnataka Assembly Election. Here's Why
Siddaramaiah To Skip 2028 Karnataka Assembly Election. Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally
Political Storm: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends, Political Battle Continues
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Amit Shah, Demands Accountability Over Police Action Against Students
Bihar: Siwan Firing Video Sparks Political Row Amid Bihar Student Protest Violence
Bihar Protest: Bihar Protest Violence Sparks Row Over Alleged Police Firing in Siwan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget