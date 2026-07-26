UP Govt Announces Extra Buses, 24-Hour Control Rooms For Kanwar Yatra 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Improved bus station facilities, traffic plans ensure smooth pilgrimage.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a series of measures ahead of this year's Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 30, to manage the expected surge in pilgrims travelling across the state. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will deploy additional buses on key routes, while 24-hour control rooms will operate at regional headquarters throughout the pilgrimage. Officials have also been instructed to prioritise passenger safety, improve facilities at bus stations and coordinate closely with local authorities to minimise disruption during one of the state's busiest religious events.

Extra Transport Arrangements

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will operate additional buses to accommodate the increased number of Kanwar pilgrims, particularly those travelling to Haridwar. Extra services may also be introduced on routes linking Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj, depending on demand.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh has directed officials to ensure that buses operate safely and that passengers have access to essential facilities throughout the pilgrimage period. Meanwhile, UPSRTC Managing Director Prabhu Narayan Singh said 24-hour control rooms would function at every regional headquarters from the start of the yatra until it concludes, with operations monitored round the clock.

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Safety Measures In Focus

Authorities have also outlined a range of operational measures aimed at reducing disruption during the annual pilgrimage. Bus stations along the Kanwar routes have been instructed to maintain drinking water, clean toilets, seating areas, enquiry counters, public announcement systems and food stalls for passengers.

Drivers will be required to undergo mandatory breathalyser tests, while buses must adhere to prescribed speed limits throughout the yatra. Regional transport officials have also been directed to coordinate with district administrations and police authorities on traffic diversions and other logistical arrangements.

According to the government, route diversion plans will be shared quickly through WhatsApp groups, telephone networks and other communication channels to help maintain uninterrupted bus services. Officials have also been instructed to ensure that UPSRTC operations do not interfere with the movement of Kanwar pilgrims, with buses expected to use alternative routes designated by district authorities where required.

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