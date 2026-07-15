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English NewsNewsIndiaUP Emerging As India's Textile Hub, Says Minister Rakesh Sachan At Bharat Tex-2026

UP Emerging As India's Textile Hub, Says Minister Rakesh Sachan At Bharat Tex-2026

According to the minister, these measures have contributed to a steady rise in investments and employment opportunities in the state's textile sector.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 11:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh rapidly emerges as a leading Indian textile hub.
  • State policy drives investment, job growth through various incentives.
  • Traditional crafts meet modern industry, aided by weaver welfare.

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of India's leading textile hubs by combining its traditional weaving heritage with modern industrial development, State Minister for Textile Industry, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom and Textiles Rakesh Sachan said during Bharat Tex-2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is giving fresh momentum to investment, employment, innovation and exports in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F Vision — Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion to Foreign.

Textile Policy Driving Investment

Sachan said the Uttar Pradesh Textile and Garmenting Policy-2022 has created a favourable investment climate by offering incentives such as assistance towards land cost, exemption in stamp duty, capital subsidy, interest subsidy and other benefits.

According to the minister, these measures have contributed to a steady rise in investments and employment opportunities in the state's textile sector.

Traditional Craft Meets Modern Industry

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's textile legacy, Sachan said the state is home to around 1.91 lakh handloom weavers whose craftsmanship has earned recognition in India and abroad.

He said Banarasi sarees, Lucknow's Chikankari, Bhadohi's carpets, Sitapur's rug, and home textile products from Meerut and Baghpat have become the state's identity in global markets.

Alongside these traditional products, he added, Uttar Pradesh is making rapid progress in technical textiles and the modern garmenting sector.

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Focus On Weaver Welfare

Sachan said the government is working towards the economic and social empowerment of weavers through multiple welfare initiatives.

He said thousands of handloom weavers are receiving electricity bill subsidies, while outstanding artisans are recognised through the Sant Kabir State Handloom Award.

Scholarships are also being provided to students of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Varanasi. In addition, the Mukhyamantri Handloom and Powerloom Udyog Vikas Yojana provides modern technology, financial assistance and special schemes for Scheduled Caste weavers.

PM MITRA Park To Strengthen Textile Ecosystem

The minister said the establishment of the PM MITRA Textile Park in Uttar Pradesh will provide fresh momentum to the state's textile industry.

He added that the government is ensuring the participation of weavers, self-help groups, cooperative societies and entrepreneurs from Uttar Pradesh in national and international trade fairs.

According to Sachan, the state is supporting participants by providing assistance for stalls, travel, transportation and other related expenses to help expand the global reach of Uttar Pradesh's textile products.

Aim Is To Blend Tradition With Technology

Sachan said the government's objective under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership is not only to preserve the state's traditional weaving heritage but also to integrate it with modern technology, global markets and investment opportunities so that the sector reaches new heights.

ALSO READ: Supriya Sule Rejects Delimitation Bill Support, Denies NDA Joining Speculation

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Uttar Pradesh's position in India's textile industry?

Uttar Pradesh is emerging as one of India's leading textile hubs. It successfully combines its traditional weaving heritage with modern industrial development.

How does Uttar Pradesh's Textile Policy-2022 support the industry?

The policy offers incentives like land cost assistance, stamp duty exemption, and capital/interest subsidies. These measures have led to a steady rise in investments and employment.

What are some notable traditional textile products from Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh is renowned for Banarasi sarees, Lucknow's Chikankari, and Bhadohi's carpets. Home textiles from Meerut and Baghpat also contribute to the state's global identity.

What initiatives are in place for the welfare of weavers in Uttar Pradesh?

The government provides electricity bill subsidies and scholarships to handloom technology students. Outstanding artisans also receive the Sant Kabir State Handloom Award.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Government YOGI ADITYANATH Bharat Tex 2026 UP India's Textile Hub
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