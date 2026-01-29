Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency

Tamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency

The Court also observed that it expected the ECI to adopt the same procedure in other states where the SIR process is currently underway.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure transparency in the verification of the ‘logical discrepancy’ list issued during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that around 1.16 crore individuals included in the draft electoral roll had been served notices by ECI officials citing logical discrepancies and seeking verification, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

Earlier West Bengal Order Extended To Tamil Nadu

According to LiveLaw, the Bench extended to Tamil Nadu the directions it had issued last week in connection with the SIR exercise in West Bengal, directing the poll panel to follow identical safeguards.

The Court also observed that it expected the ECI to adopt the same procedure in other states where the SIR process is currently underway.

Key Directions To The Election Commission

As per the directions reported by LiveLaw, the names of individuals placed in the ‘logical discrepancy’ category must be displayed at gram panchayat bhavans and other public places at the taluk level.

Those flagged for discrepancies have been permitted to submit documents or objections in person or through an authorised representative within a period of 10 days. The list of such voters must also include a brief explanation outlining the nature of the discrepancy.

Manpower, Administrative Oversight And Security

The Court further directed the ECI and state election authorities to ensure adequate manpower at Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and sub-divisional offices to facilitate the SIR process.

District collectors were instructed to strictly adhere to the Election Commission’s guidelines on staff deployment to ensure smooth implementation of the revision exercise. Superintendents of police across districts were also directed to ensure that law and order is maintained at all designated locations.

Parties Before The Court

The order was passed on an application filed by DMK Secretary RS Bharathi. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the petitioner, while Senior Advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu represented the Election Commission of India. Tamil Nadu was represented by Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari.

Related Video

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court direct the Election Commission of India regarding electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu?

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to ensure transparency in verifying the 'logical discrepancy' list of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

How many individuals were flagged for logical discrepancies in Tamil Nadu's draft electoral roll?

Approximately 1.16 crore individuals included in the draft electoral roll were served notices by ECI officials for logical discrepancies.

What measures must be taken to display the 'logical discrepancy' list?

The names of individuals in the 'logical discrepancy' category must be displayed at gram panchayat bhavans and other public places at the taluk level.

What is the timeframe for individuals to submit documents or objections for discrepancies?

Those flagged for discrepancies have 10 days to submit documents or objections in person or through an authorized representative.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Tamil Nadu SIR Supreme Court Issues Order EC Seeks Transparency
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
Budget
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Telangana
Telangana Phone Tapping Case: SIT Issues First Notice To Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Phone Tapping Case: SIT Issues First Notice To Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
India
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s New Rules, Raises Equality Concerns
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget