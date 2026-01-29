Tamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure transparency in the verification of the ‘logical discrepancy’ list issued during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that around 1.16 crore individuals included in the draft electoral roll had been served notices by ECI officials citing logical discrepancies and seeking verification, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

Earlier West Bengal Order Extended To Tamil Nadu

According to LiveLaw, the Bench extended to Tamil Nadu the directions it had issued last week in connection with the SIR exercise in West Bengal, directing the poll panel to follow identical safeguards.

The Court also observed that it expected the ECI to adopt the same procedure in other states where the SIR process is currently underway.

Key Directions To The Election Commission

As per the directions reported by LiveLaw, the names of individuals placed in the ‘logical discrepancy’ category must be displayed at gram panchayat bhavans and other public places at the taluk level.

Those flagged for discrepancies have been permitted to submit documents or objections in person or through an authorised representative within a period of 10 days. The list of such voters must also include a brief explanation outlining the nature of the discrepancy.

Manpower, Administrative Oversight And Security

The Court further directed the ECI and state election authorities to ensure adequate manpower at Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and sub-divisional offices to facilitate the SIR process.

District collectors were instructed to strictly adhere to the Election Commission’s guidelines on staff deployment to ensure smooth implementation of the revision exercise. Superintendents of police across districts were also directed to ensure that law and order is maintained at all designated locations.

Parties Before The Court

The order was passed on an application filed by DMK Secretary RS Bharathi. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the petitioner, while Senior Advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu represented the Election Commission of India. Tamil Nadu was represented by Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari.