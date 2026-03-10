Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Marking International Women's Day with a message of resilience and empowerment, Kisan Trust hosted the Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026 in New Delhi. The event honoured the courage, determination, and achievements of women while creating a platform for meaningful discussions on empowerment and the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.

Hundreds of women from diverse backgrounds, from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar, participated in the programme, reflecting a strong spirit of solidarity and shared purpose.

A Platform To Honour Women's Strength

Speaking at the event, Charu Chaudhary, Trustee of Kisan Trust and organiser of the programme, highlighted the deeper purpose behind the initiative.

According to her, the Aparajita Samman Samaroh is not simply a ceremonial gathering but an effort to recognise the struggles and triumphs of countless women who continue to pursue their dreams despite everyday challenges.

She emphasised that empowering women with respect, opportunities, and resources strengthens not only their own futures but also the well-being of society and the nation. The Trust, she noted, remains committed to advancing women's economic and social empowerment.

Kisan Trust's Legacy Of Social Commitment

Kisan Trust was founded by Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and a prominent advocate for farmers' rights. Over the years, the organisation has focused on supporting rural and underserved communities, particularly farmers and women.

As part of its social initiatives, the Trust has also extended financial assistance and encouragement to acid attack survivors, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi Attends As Chief Guest

The event was attended by Smt. Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, who served as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, she appreciated the Trust's efforts to recognise and encourage women from various backgrounds. She noted that initiatives like the Aparajita Samman Samaroh play a vital role in supporting and motivating women, including acid attack survivors.

The minister also spoke about several Government of India initiatives focused on women's welfare, safety, and economic participation.

Panel Discussion Focuses On 'Empowerment through Employment'

One of the central highlights of the programme was a panel discussion titled “Empowerment through Employment.”

The session brought together prominent voices from policy, international organisations, finance, and media to discuss women's economic participation and the importance of supportive policies.

The panel included:

Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser at NITI Aayog

Kanta Singh, Country Representative, UN Women India

Shinjini Kumar, banking and fintech sector expert

Salma Sultan, former Doordarshan news anchor

The discussion was moderated by Manisha Ahlawat, social and political activist and member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women.

During the conversation:

Anna Roy highlighted the significance of having a dedicated day to celebrate women and reflect on their contributions.

Kanta Singh paid tribute to the extraordinary strength of acid attack survivors.

Shinjini Kumar stressed the role of education as a foundation for empowerment.

Salma Sultan spoke about the importance of families in nurturing confident and empowered women from an early age.

Entrepreneur Pooja Sharma Shares Her Journey

The programme also featured a fireside conversation with entrepreneur Pooja Sharma, widely known as the “Millet Mom.”

She spoke about her journey in millet-based nutrition and women's entrepreneurship, recalling how she began her professional life with a modest ₹2,500 job at an NGO. Later, she started dairy farming in her ancestral haveli, an initiative that eventually evolved into her identity as the Millet Mom.

Padma Shri Awardee Mangala Kapoor Honoured

Another powerful moment of the event was the recognition of Padma Shri awardee Prof. Mangala Kapoor, a renowned classical vocalist and former Associate Professor of Vocal Music at Banaras Hindu University.

Prof. Kapoor, an acid attack survivor, shared her personal journey during the ceremony. She recalled that life after the attack she suffered at the age of twelve was extremely challenging, involving several years of hospitalisation and significant social obstacles.

Despite these hardships, she chose music as her path forward. She later completed her PhD and built a distinguished academic career, making notable contributions to Indian classical music and music education.