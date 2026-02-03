Explorer
Strong Tremors In Kolkata After 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck Myanmar on Tuesday, with strong tremors also felt in Kolkata and several parts of Bangladesh. Residents reported brief panic as buildings shook, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Authorities are assessing the impact while monitoring aftershocks.
Related Video
Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Dreamliner Fuel Switch Issue: Aviation Ministry Says Air India Inspections Found No Fault
News
'Opposition Can’t Accept India’s Growth': Piyush Goyal Blames Rahul Gandhi For 'Ugly Scene In LS'
News
India Slams Gandhi Statue Theft Incident In Australia, Demands Swift Action
World
Founding Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dies In Islamabad, Spotlight On ISI’s Terror Haven
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion