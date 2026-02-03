Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Strong Tremors In Kolkata After 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar

Strong Tremors In Kolkata After 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 09:25 PM (IST)

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck Myanmar on Tuesday, with strong tremors also felt in Kolkata and several parts of Bangladesh. Residents reported brief panic as buildings shook, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Authorities are assessing the impact while monitoring aftershocks.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
