State Bird Thrives: Sarus Count Crosses 20,600 In UP Winter Survey

HomeNewsState Bird Thrives: Sarus Count Crosses 20,600 In UP Winter Survey

The Etawah forest division recorded the highest number of Sarus Cranes, with 3,304 birds. In total, 10 forest divisions reported populations exceeding 500.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 09:11 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a steady rise in the population of the Sarus Crane, the state bird, with the latest winter census counting 20,628 birds across the state. The increase reflects sustained conservation efforts by the state government and the forest department, officials said.

Statewide Census Conducted Twice A Year

The Sarus census is conducted twice annually, during summer and winter, across all forest divisions of the state. The latest winter census covered 68 forest divisions, recording an increase from 19,994 Sarus last year to 20,628 this year.


Nearly 10,000 citizens participated in the census exercise, highlighting strong public involvement in wildlife conservation efforts.

Etawah Tops With Highest Sarus Count

The Etawah forest division recorded the highest number of Sarus Cranes, with 3,304 birds. In total, 10 forest divisions reported populations exceeding 500.


Other divisions with high Sarus counts include Mainpuri (2,899), Auraiya (1,283), Shahjahanpur (1,078), Gorakhpur (950), Kannauj (826), Kanpur Dehat (777), Hardoi (752), Siddharthnagar (736) and Sant Kabir Nagar (701).

Moderate Presence Across 29 Forest Divisions

In 29 forest divisions, Sarus numbers ranged between 100 and 500. These include Raebareli (480), Sitapur (452), Unnao (385), Bareilly (380), Sohagibarwa (378), Barabanki (345), Banda (270), Firozabad (258), Basti (224), Amethi (181), Aligarh (177), Bijnor (174), Gautam Buddh Nagar (169), South Kheri (168), National Chambal (167), Sultanpur (162), Kanpur (156), Bahraich and Farrukhabad (150 each), Mathura (135), Kasganj (128), Fatehpur (127), Etah (119), Badaun (115), Shravasti (109), Gonda (108), Chitrakoot (106) and Deoria (105).

Lower Counts In 29 Divisions

Fewer than 100 Sarus Cranes were recorded in 29 forest divisions, including Pilibhit Social Forestry (98), Hamirpur (95), Sohelwa (88), Ayodhya (82), Kushinagar (64), Hathras (62), Ambedkar Nagar (59), Meerut (51), Moradabad (50), North Kheri (46), Bulandshahr (42), Kaushambi (40), Lalitpur (39), Awadh (38), Muzaffarnagar (32), Pratapgarh (31), Katarniaghat (28), Mahoba and Sambhal (25 each), Agra (24), Najibabad (18), Orai (15), Prayagraj (14), Azamgarh (12), Jaunpur (8), Mau (6), Palia (5), Rampur (4) and Hapur (2).

Consistent Rise Since 2023

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to prioritise wildlife conservation after taking office in 2017, focused efforts were initiated to protect the Sarus Crane. The population stood at 19,196 in 2023, rose to 19,994 in 2024, and has now increased further to 20,628, according to the latest census.

Official Statement

Anuradha Vemuri, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Uttar Pradesh, “The Sarus census in Uttar Pradesh is conducted twice a year, during summer and winter. The recently concluded winter census has shown a significant increase in the population of the state bird. Prior to the census, forest department personnel surveyed Sarus-dominated habitats and identified key areas. On the directions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the department is continuously working towards wildlife conservation.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current population of Sarus Cranes in Uttar Pradesh?

The latest winter census recorded 20,628 Sarus Cranes in Uttar Pradesh, showing a steady increase in their population.

How often is the Sarus Crane census conducted in Uttar Pradesh?

The Sarus census is conducted twice a year, once during summer and once during winter, across all forest divisions in the state.

Which forest division in Uttar Pradesh has the highest Sarus Crane population?

The Etawah forest division recorded the highest number of Sarus Cranes, with a total of 3,304 birds counted.

How has the Sarus Crane population changed since 2023?

The Sarus Crane population has shown a consistent rise, increasing from 19,196 in 2023 to 20,628 in the latest census.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH Sarus Count Crosses 20 Winter Survey
