Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Saturday welcomed the outcome of the Kerala local body elections, calling the results a clear mandate and a reflection of the state’s strong democratic ethos. In a post on X, Tharoor congratulated the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for what he described as an impressive performance across local bodies in the state, saying the results sent a strong signal ahead of the next Kerala Assembly elections.

“What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through,” Tharoor wrote.

UDF's Hardwork Reflected In Win

He said the UDF’s showing reflected sustained hard work, a strong political message and prevailing anti-incumbency, adding that the alliance had performed significantly better than in the 2020 local body polls.

At the same time, Tharoor acknowledged the Bharatiya Janata Party’s breakthrough in the state capital, congratulating it on a “historic performance” in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

“I also want to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram and offer humble congratulations on their victory in the city corporation,” he said, calling it a notable shift in the capital’s political landscape. “That is the beauty of democracy. The people’s verdict must be respected.”

BJP Emerges As Single-largest Party In Local Body Polls

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, winning 50 wards, one short of a majority. The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a major setback, securing 29 seats, while the UDF won 19 wards. Two seats went to Independents, and polling in one ward was cancelled following the death of a candidate last week.

Across the state, the UDF led the overall tally, with leads in 7,869 wards. The LDF was ahead in 6,505 wards, while the NDA, led by the BJP, was leading in 1,426 wards.

Meanwhile, visuals from Kochi showed UDF workers celebrating outside Maharaja’s College, raising slogans, waving party flags and dancing to drumbeats, reflecting confidence within the Congress-led alliance as counting continued.