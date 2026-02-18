Security Breach At Dassault Facility After India Approves 114 Make-In-India Rafales

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Soon after India announced plans to manufacture the Rafale fighter jet domestically, a major security breach was reported at the aircraft’s production plant in France. An employee was found working with a camera attached to his glasses, an unauthorised act. Preparations are underway to initiate a national security case against the accused.

The Rafale, a 4.5-generation fighter jet, ranks among the world’s most advanced combat aircraft. Designed as an omni-role platform, it is capable of launching nuclear weapons. Its (ISA) radar, missile systems and other avionics are regarded as top-tier. The integration of missiles and weapon systems is a critical component in any fighter aircraft programme.

Dassault, the manufacturer of the Rafale, treated the espionage episode as highly sensitive and handed the employee over to French police.

Make-In-India Approval For 114 Rafales

The breach comes at a time when India’s Defence Ministry has cleared the production of 114 Rafale jets under the Make in India initiative. Apart from India and France, the UAE and Egypt operate the Rafale, while Indonesia recently signed a significant deal with France to procure the aircraft.

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently visiting India. Ahead of his visit, the Defence Ministry approved the manufacturing of the Make-in-India Rafale fighter jets within the country.

Under the proposal, India will acquire 18 Rafale aircraft directly from Dassault Aviation, with the remaining 96 to be produced in India. Some of these will be twin-seater variants intended for pilot training.

‘Cooperation Is Limitless’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India-France cooperation is limitless and described the partnership as mutually beneficial with no bounds.

He also noted that a significant milestone in bilateral ties was achieved when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the final assembly line of the H125 helicopters.