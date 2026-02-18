Security Breach At Dassault Facility After India Approves 114 Make-In-India Rafales

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsSecurity Breach At Dassault Facility After India Approves 114 Make-In-India Rafales

The integration of missiles and weapon systems is a critical component in any fighter aircraft programme.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Soon after India announced plans to manufacture the Rafale fighter jet domestically, a major security breach was reported at the aircraft’s production plant in France. An employee was found working with a camera attached to his glasses, an unauthorised act. Preparations are underway to initiate a national security case against the accused.

The Rafale, a 4.5-generation fighter jet, ranks among the world’s most advanced combat aircraft. Designed as an omni-role platform, it is capable of launching nuclear weapons. Its (ISA) radar, missile systems and other avionics are regarded as top-tier. The integration of missiles and weapon systems is a critical component in any fighter aircraft programme.

Dassault, the manufacturer of the Rafale, treated the espionage episode as highly sensitive and handed the employee over to French police.

Make-In-India Approval For 114 Rafales

The breach comes at a time when India’s Defence Ministry has cleared the production of 114 Rafale jets under the Make in India initiative. Apart from India and France, the UAE and Egypt operate the Rafale, while Indonesia recently signed a significant deal with France to procure the aircraft.

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently visiting India. Ahead of his visit, the Defence Ministry approved the manufacturing of the Make-in-India Rafale fighter jets within the country.

Under the proposal, India will acquire 18 Rafale aircraft directly from Dassault Aviation, with the remaining 96 to be produced in India. Some of these will be twin-seater variants intended for pilot training.

‘Cooperation Is Limitless’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India-France cooperation is limitless and described the partnership as mutually beneficial with no bounds.

He also noted that a significant milestone in bilateral ties was achieved when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the final assembly line of the H125 helicopters.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Security Breach Dassault Facility 114 Make-In-India Rafales
Security Breach At Dassault Facility After India Approves 114 Make-In-India Rafales
Embed widget