Reza Pahlavi Urges Trump To Intervene As Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Protests

HomeNewsReza Pahlavi Urges Trump To Intervene As Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Protests

Reza Pahlavi urges Trump to act as Iran enforces blackout amid deadly protests and rising unrest. The appeal follows a dramatic escalation of unrest in Iran.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, appealed directly to United States President Donald Trump on Friday, urging him to intervene as widespread anti‑government protests continue across Iran amid a nationwide internet and communications blackout. In a series of posts on social media platform X, Pahlavi issued an “urgent and immediate call” for Trump’s support and action on behalf of demonstrators confronting Iran’s clerical leadership. “Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action,” Pahlavi wrote, emphasising that protesters have faced bullets on the streets and now confront a total communications blackout with no internet or landline services.

Pahlavi Accuses Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Pahlavi accused Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of attempting to use the blackout to suppress and potentially “murder these young heroes.” He warned that time is of the essence as protests are expected to continue, and reiterated his appeal for Trump to be prepared to support the Iranian people in their struggle. The appeal follows a dramatic escalation of unrest in Iran, where authorities have imposed a nationwide internet blackout and cut landline services in a bid to stem the flow of information and deter demonstrations.

Nationwide Blackout Fuels Iran Protests

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities including Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan, chanting slogans against the Islamic Republic and calling for systemic change as economic hardship deepens. The shutdown has left much of the country cut off from the global internet, significantly hindering communication and reporting on events. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed a sharp drop in connectivity, indicating that Iran’s nationwide blackout reflects a deliberate effort to curb protest coordination and public visibility.

Pahlavi’s call for international support comes amid mounting casualties and mounting pressure on the Iranian leadership, with human rights groups reporting dozens of deaths in clashes between protesters and security forces. As unrest continues, international attention is focused on how both the Iranian government and global leaders, including Trump, respond to the growing crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Reza Pahlavi ask President Trump to do?

Reza Pahlavi issued an urgent call for President Trump's attention, support, and action on behalf of Iranian demonstrators facing a nationwide communications blackout.

Why did Reza Pahlavi accuse Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Pahlavi accused Khamenei of using the communications blackout to suppress and potentially harm young protestors, calling it a way to silence them.

What is the current situation in Iran regarding protests and internet access?

Widespread anti-government protests are occurring across Iran, accompanied by a nationwide internet and communications blackout imposed by authorities to stem the flow of information.

What is the impact of the nationwide blackout on reporting events in Iran?

The nationwide blackout has significantly hindered communication and reporting on events, cutting off much of the country from the global internet.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Blackout Iran TRUMP
