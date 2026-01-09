Reza Pahlavi Urges Trump To Intervene As Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, appealed directly to United States President Donald Trump on Friday, urging him to intervene as widespread anti‑government protests continue across Iran amid a nationwide internet and communications blackout. In a series of posts on social media platform X, Pahlavi issued an “urgent and immediate call” for Trump’s support and action on behalf of demonstrators confronting Iran’s clerical leadership. “Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action,” Pahlavi wrote, emphasising that protesters have faced bullets on the streets and now confront a total communications blackout with no internet or landline services.

Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action. Last night you saw the millions of brave Iranians in the streets facing down live bullets. Today, they are facing not just bullets but a total communications blackout. No Internet. No… January 9, 2026

Pahlavi Accuses Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Pahlavi accused Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of attempting to use the blackout to suppress and potentially “murder these young heroes.” He warned that time is of the essence as protests are expected to continue, and reiterated his appeal for Trump to be prepared to support the Iranian people in their struggle. The appeal follows a dramatic escalation of unrest in Iran, where authorities have imposed a nationwide internet blackout and cut landline services in a bid to stem the flow of information and deter demonstrations.

Nationwide Blackout Fuels Iran Protests Protesters have taken to the streets in cities including Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan, chanting slogans against the Islamic Republic and calling for systemic change as economic hardship deepens. The shutdown has left much of the country cut off from the global internet, significantly hindering communication and reporting on events. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed a sharp drop in connectivity, indicating that Iran’s nationwide blackout reflects a deliberate effort to curb protest coordination and public visibility.

Pahlavi’s call for international support comes amid mounting casualties and mounting pressure on the Iranian leadership, with human rights groups reporting dozens of deaths in clashes between protesters and security forces. As unrest continues, international attention is focused on how both the Iranian government and global leaders, including Trump, respond to the growing crisis.