Bloodshed In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Pak Forces Open Fire On Protesters, 16 Killed

A protest in Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) turned deadly after security forces allegedly opened fire on a large crowd gathered to demand relief from rising living costs and greater civil rights. Thousands of demonstrators had assembled at the city's Eidgah Ground for what organisers described as a peaceful rally focused on issues such as the high cost of flour, rice and electricity. The gathering descended into chaos when gunfire erupted, leaving multiple people dead and dozens injured. The incident has intensified anger across PoK and fuelled fresh calls for accountability.

Deadly Crackdown

According to local reports, between 60,000 and 70,000 people had gathered in Rawalakot when Pakistani Army personnel and Rangers allegedly fired on the crowd. The protesters, many of whom were unarmed civilians, had assembled to highlight growing economic hardship and demand basic rights.

The firing reportedly left at least 16 people dead and more than 37 others injured. Graphic scenes emerged from the area, with blood-stained streets and distraught families searching for missing relatives. Residents described panic and confusion as people attempted to flee the site following the gunfire.

The latest violence comes amid a wider crackdown on demonstrations across PoK. Reports claim that since Friday, at least 53 civilians have been killed in connection with the unrest, deepening concerns over the use of force against protesters.

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Anger Grows

The killings have triggered protests in several parts of the region. In Khai Gala village, residents reportedly shut markets and joined demonstrations condemning the violence. Women, children and elderly citizens were among those who took part in the protests.

Demonstrators raised slogans accusing the authorities of suppressing dissent and demanded justice for those who lost their lives. Despite the casualties, protest leaders insisted that the movement would continue.

Addressing supporters after the incident, movement leader Sardar Aman Khan said the campaign had entered a crucial stage and vowed to press ahead despite the loss of lives.

The unrest reflects growing frustration among residents over economic conditions and governance issues. Protesters maintain that their demands centre on affordable food, lower electricity costs and a better standard of living. As funerals are held and hospitals continue treating the injured, Rawalakot has become the focal point of a deepening crisis that shows little sign of easing.

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