Raihan Vadra Engagement: Aviva’s Mother Nandita Baig Is A Longtime Friend Of Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi is set to step into a new personal role as her son, Raihan Vadra, prepares for his formal engagement ceremony in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore. The event, scheduled for Tuesday, is drawing attention not only because of the high-profile family involved, but also due to a close personal bond between the two families. Sources say the engagement marks the coming together of long-time friends, with Priyanka’s would-be co-in-law described as one of her closest confidantes.

A Friendship Turning Into Family

According to sources, Raihan Vadra’s engagement will take place in Ranthambore, a popular destination for private family gatherings. Rehan is set to be engaged to Aviva, daughter of Nandita Baig, an interior designer by profession. What makes the occasion especially noteworthy is that Nandita Baig and Priyanka Gandhi have shared a close friendship for several years.

Their personal bond has extended into professional collaboration as well. Sources reveal that both women worked closely on the interior design of the Congress party’s new headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in Delhi. At the time, few were aware that the two friends would eventually become relatives. Those familiar with the project say the collaboration reflected their strong rapport and shared aesthetic sensibilities.

The connection between the two families goes back decades. Raihan Vadra and Aviva have reportedly known each other since early childhood, having played together as toddlers while their mothers were close friends. They later attended the same school during their early years, further strengthening their bond. Both share a keen interest in photography, Rehan is known to pursue it seriously, while Aviva has inherited her mother’s creative streak, combining interior design with a passion for photography.

On the political front, Priyanka Gandhi currently represents Wayanad in Kerala as a Member of Parliament. She contested the seat following the resignation of her elder brother, Rahul Gandhi, and went on to secure a decisive victory in the by-election.

Sources suggest that after the engagement ceremony, both families may finalise wedding plans through mutual consultation. Rahul Gandhi is said to have already departed for Ranthambore, while Priyanka Gandhi is expected to arrive shortly with other family members, underscoring the personal significance of the occasion.