Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi today (December 4) for a two-day visit, turning the iconic ITC Maurya into a high-security zone. The hotel, long favoured by global dignitaries, is now under intense surveillance as multiple security agencies coordinate access controls, barricaded corridors, and rapid-response teams to ensure a smooth stay.

Putin is scheduled to land at 4:30 PM, preceded by an advance security convoy that has already taken over the premises. All rooms at the hotel have been booked, with movement inside tightly monitored.

The Chanakya Suite: Putin’s Presidential Residence

According to DNA India, Putin will be staying in ITC Maurya’s most luxurious accommodation, the Chanakya Suite, a 4,600 sq ft presidential residence known for hosting world leaders for decades. Comparable to the hotel's famed Chandragupta Suite, it blends modern comfort with Indian royal heritage.

The suite costs an estimated ₹8–10 lakh per night.

Inside The Ultra-Luxury Suite

The Chanakya Suite features:

A master bedroom with walk-in closet

Private steam room and sauna

Fully equipped personal gym

Large living and reception areas

A 12-seat formal dining room

Study, office, and guest room

Silk-panelled walls, dark wood flooring

Art pieces by Tyeb Mehta and works inspired by the Arthashastra

Villeroy & Boch tableware and Cristal De Paris glassware

Designed to exude both grandeur and privacy, the suite offers sweeping views of New Delhi with intricately carved interiors that merge tradition with luxury.

Why ITC Maurya Is The Choice Of World Leaders

For over 40 years, ITC Maurya has served as a preferred base for visiting heads of state. With 411 rooms, 26 suites, multiple F&B outlets, and high-level security infrastructure, it has built a reputation as Delhi’s most secure luxury hotel.

Its accommodation ranges from compact Executive Club rooms to expansive Luxury Suites, each tailored for comfort, privacy and elite service. The hotel’s ability to transform into a high-security fortress makes it ideal for VVIP visits like Putin’s.

Security Meets Hospitality

During such high-profile stays, the hotel becomes a controlled zone, guarded corridors, strict access grids, and continuous monitoring. Yet, ITC Maurya maintains its hallmark hospitality, ensuring dignitaries experience comfort amid tightened security.

As Putin begins his two-day India visit, the Chanakya Suite once again takes centre stage as the capital’s most exclusive address.