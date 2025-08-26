Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How To Take A Screenshot On Laptop: Step-By Step Guide For Windows & Mac Users

Learn how to take a screenshot on your laptop in seconds! Easy keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac explained step by step.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

How To Take Screenshot On Laptop: Screenshots are saviours. You can use screenshots to share a funny meme, a receipt, or a piece of important work, and you can do all that so easily when you know how to take a screenshot on your laptop. 

However, this will be fun because in both the Windows and Mac versions, you can capture your screen in mere seconds, but the shortcuts are slightly different. Never fear, though as by the end of this brief tutorial, you will be a screenshot pro no matter which laptop you have. Let us unpack it!

Also Read: How To Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages: Easy Step-By-Step Guide For Android & iPhone Users

How to Screenshot on a Windows Laptop

  1. Print Screen (PrtScn): Press it once to copy the complete screen. Paste it in Paint, Word, or whatever application you have with Ctrl + V.
  2. Alt + PrtScn: Only captures the active window (no extra clutter).
  3. Windows Key + Shift + S: Opens Snip & Sketch, letting you drag and select the exact area.
  4. Windows Key + PrtScn: Saves the screenshot directly to the PicturesScreenshots folder.

How to Screenshot on Mac

  1. Command + Shift + 3: Snap the whole screen instantly.
  2. Command + Shift + 4: Turns your cursor into a crosshair so you can drag and capture only what you want.
  3. Command + Shift + 5: Opens screenshot tools with options for screen recording and custom captures.
  4. Command + Shift + 6: Works only with Touch Bar Macs, captures whatever’s on the bar.

Also Read: How To Format iPhone: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Clear Your Device Safely

Screenshots are loved by everyone as they save time, reduce note-taking, and let you capture anything in seconds. Whether you’re team Windows or team Mac, these shortcuts are all you need to master the art of screen grabbing.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Embed widget