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HomeNewsPune: CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station

Pune: CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 08:45 PM (IST)

A coach trolley of the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Pune Railway Station at around 7:30 pm on Monday.

The incident occurred at a diamond crossing during entry into the platform, where upgrade work is underway as part of yard remodelling.

No injuries have been reported and all passengers are safe. Railway authorities are arranging to shift passengers to another rake for onward travel.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
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