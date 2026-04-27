Explorer
Pune: CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station
A coach trolley of the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Pune Railway Station at around 7:30 pm on Monday.
The incident occurred at a diamond crossing during entry into the platform, where upgrade work is underway as part of yard remodelling.
No injuries have been reported and all passengers are safe. Railway authorities are arranging to shift passengers to another rake for onward travel.
Before You Go
Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
Mamata Rides Pillion On Bike In Kolkata Ahead of Phase 2 Polls | WATCH
India
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns of Flight Disruptions Amid Thunderstorms
News
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 April 2026 - Evening
News
Pune: CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station
Advertisement
Election
7 Photos
Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle
Election
8 Photos
West Bengal Elections 2026: From Suvendu Adhikari To Adhir Ranjan, Key Candidates In Phase 1
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion