Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lab test found alarming bacteria levels in Vande Bharat meals.

Food on Vande Bharat trains exceeded safe limits for bacteria.

E. coli and other microbes signal potential fecal contamination risks.

Experts advise carrying home-cooked meals due to hygiene concerns.

A viral Instagram post by influencer Trustified Labs has exposed horrifying hygiene lapses in Indian Railways' food. Their blind lab test on IRCTC's premium Vande Bharat Thali revealed bacteria levels sky-high, Enterobacteriaceae in simple dal at 50 times the safe limit, jeera rice at 70 times. Paneer subzi tested positive for E. coli (11x limit) and Bacillus cereus (2.2x). These bugs signal fecal contamination, risking vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, stomach infections, and even jaundice within hours. Is your next train meal a health bomb? Read on to know more.

Lab Test Exposes Vande Bharat Food Horror

Trustified Labs, a popular YouTuber, shared this bombshell on Instagram after conducting a blind lab test on Vande Bharat Thali, IRCTC's much-hyped premium meal on India's fastest trains. Results are alarming: Everyday dal had Enterobacteriaceae bacteria at 50 times the safe limit. Jeera rice fared worse at 70 times. Paneer subzi contained E. coli (11 times over) and Bacillus cereus (2.2 times). These microbes indicate fecal matter and can trigger severe food poisoning, including vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June and Lochan (@juneandlochan)

The influencer urged viewers: "If you travel by train, watch this till the end." He warned that Vande Bharat's issues hint at worse conditions on regular trains.

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Real-Life Incidents Back The Claims

Reported cases confirm the dangers. In October 2025, pantry staff were caught washing and reusing disposable containers. Viral videos showed food foils cleaned and recycled, plus plates picked from garbage. A 2018 scandal involved a vendor brewing tea with toilet water. Recently, a worm wriggled in Vande Bharat khichdi, leading to a Rs 60 lakh fine. Even VIPs aren't safe, a passenger found a live centipede in raita at an executive lounge.

Railways faces heat, but experts say microbial overloads like this can hit hard on long journeys, especially for kids and elders.

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IRCTC Refutes Viral Claims

IRCTC replied in the comment section of the influencer and said, "Please note that random sampling of meals is conducted regularly in accordance with the norms prescribed by FSSAI. All recent test results have consistently demonstrated that food samples — including those pertaining to the train referenced in the said video, comply fully with the applicable food safety parameters.

Qualified Food Safety Supervisors and microbiologists are deployed at kitchens to oversee end-to-end food production process, in line with established quality standards.The accuracy and reliability of food testing outcomes are contingent upon adherence to prescribed protocols of handling, storage, and transportation of samples. Any deviation from these protocols may materially compromise test results. A review of the video in question suggests that such procedural compliance may not have been maintained, raising serious doubts about the validity of the findings presented therein. We categorically rejects the claims made in the video as misleading, factually incorrect, and not reflective of the rigorous food safety standards upheld by the corporation. We are committed to maintaining strict food safety standards to ensure public trust and confidence."

Stay Safe: Pack Your Own Food

Health experts echo the post's advice: For long train trips, carry properly packed home-cooked meals. Avoid onboard thalis until hygiene improves. Share this with family, your health is at stake.

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