Prateek Yadav’s Post-Mortem Report Says Blood Clot, Lung Infection Led To Cardiac Arrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Blood clot traveled from lower body to lungs, arteries.

Clot caused severe lung and artery complications, leading to cardiac arrest.

Viscera report will provide further clarity on medical circumstances.

The post-mortem report of Prateek Yadav, the younger half-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has revealed that a blood clot travelled from the lower part of his body to the upper region, leading to severe complications in the lungs and arteries. Doctors said the condition eventually triggered a cardiac arrest, causing his death. Further details are expected after the viscera report is examined. Prateek, husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow at the age of 38 after battling a prolonged lung-related illness.

Cause Of Death

According to the post-mortem findings, blood clots developed in the veins connected to the lungs, which abruptly affected both breathing and heart function. Medical experts stated that the blockage led to cardiac arrest.

Doctors have preserved samples related to the heart and lungs for further examination. Certain internal organs and body fluids have also been sent for chemical analysis as part of the viscera investigation. The report added that all injuries found on the body were ante-mortem, meaning they occurred before death.

Officials indicated that greater clarity regarding the exact medical circumstances may emerge once the viscera report is completed.

Also Read: Prateek Yadav Net Worth: Inside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son’s Gym, Real Estate And Luxury Car Empire

Family Mourns Loss

Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over his half-brother’s death through a social media post, describing the loss as deeply heartbreaking. The Samajwadi Party also paid tribute, calling Prateek’s passing extremely saddening.

Prateek was the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta. Apart from his gym business, he was involved in real estate, investments, construction and brand endorsements.

He was also known for his interest in luxury cars and reportedly owned several high-end vehicles, including a Lamborghini worth around Rs 5 crore. Media reports in 2024 had estimated his net worth between Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 7 crore, while assets declared by Aparna Yadav were said to be around Rs 23 crore.

Also Read: A Look At Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Powerful Political Family Tree