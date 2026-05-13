Hardik Pandya’s 'Low Blow' To MI: England legends Label Instagram Act 'Ultimate Disrespect'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Captain Hardik Pandya faces criticism for social media activity.

Former cricketers condemn alleged unfollowing of team account.

Pandya's absence and team's performance draw scrutiny.

Trade deal for Pandya now heavily questioned by analysts.

Mumbai Indians Captaincy Crisis: The Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, has found himself at the centre of a heated debate following the franchise's premature exit from the 2026 IPL season. Rumours of the skipper unfollowing his own team on social media have triggered a wave of criticism from former cricketers, who describe the alleged conduct as a profound mark of disrespect toward the organisation.

A Modern Professional Snub

The controversy stems from speculation that Pandya unfollowed the official Mumbai Indians account on Instagram shortly after a defeat to Bengaluru. Although he reportedly followed them back, the damage was already done.

Fans and analysts have erupted over the past several days, accusing the captain of airing internal frustrations in a public forum. This perceived lack of loyalty has overshadowed the team’s performance.

Michael Vaughan Labels It A Low Blow

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook addressed the incident during the recent 'Stick To Cricket' podcast. Both veterans expressed their disbelief at the captain’s choices during such a difficult period for MI.

"That's a big diss in the modern world, isn't it?" Cook remarked during the discussion. Vaughan went further, describing the social media activity as a "low blow" to the five-time champions.

Questionable Timing of Injury

Pandya has missed the last three fixtures due to an injury, a factor that Cook found particularly interesting given the timing. The team recently lost to Bengaluru on the final delivery.

Vaughan suggested that despite the physical setback, the captain’s perceived distance from the squad was telling. He labelled the entire situation as the "ultimate disrespect" toward a historic and successful club.

A Squad Lacking Results

Vaughan also took aim at the broader performance of the squad, which includes stars like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. He described their campaign as a spectacular failure given the talent.

"Mumbai bought him but they've had an absolute stinker," Vaughan noted. He argued that this could be the worst performance by such a talented group of players in any major tournament.

The Trade Under Scrutiny

The decision to bring Pandya back from Gujarat Titans via a high-profile trade deal has now come under intense scrutiny. The move was intended to secure the long-term future of MI.

However, with the team no longer in contention for a playoff berth, the experiment appears to have failed. Former players David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell joined the chorus of disapproval.