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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Vacate Nandigram
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will retain the Bhabanipur Assembly seat and vacate the Nandigram constituency.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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