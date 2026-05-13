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HomeElectionWest Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Vacate Nandigram

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Vacate Nandigram

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will retain the Bhabanipur Assembly seat and vacate the Nandigram constituency.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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