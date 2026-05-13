Ghaziabad Gym Trainer Gives Steroid Injections To Client For Muscles, Hip Damaged

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigating after victim's health deteriorated significantly.

A shocking case has surfaced from Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area, where a man has accused a gym trainer of damaging his health by allegedly administering dangerous steroid injections and medicines in the name of improving his physique.

According to the complaint, the victim claimed he was persuaded to take injections and drugs after being promised rapid fitness gains and a muscular body. He alleged that the substances caused severe side effects and led to serious damage to parts of his body, especially around the hip area.

Man Went To Gym In Indirapuram

The complainant, identified as Kamal Kant Tyagi alias Vicky Tyagi, said he used to visit ASR Fitness Gym in Indirapuram for yoga and exercise sessions. During this period, the gym operator, Gulzar Khan, allegedly convinced him that he could achieve a better body shape and fitness in a short period through special treatment.

The victim alleged that Gulzar Khan administered steroid injections and other medicines improperly. He further claimed that around Rs 80,000 was collected from him for the treatment. According to the complaint, some payments were made through UPI transactions, while the remaining amount was paid in cash.

Tyagi alleged that his health began deteriorating soon after the injections were administered. He claimed severe side effects appeared on his body and that the condition of his hip worsened significantly. During medical treatment, doctors reportedly informed him that the injections were highly dangerous.

Based on the complaint, Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter. Police officials at Indirapuram police station said further inquiry is underway.