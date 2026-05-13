Shubham Khairnar has been arrested and produced before Mumbai's Kila Court, where he was sent to a two-day transit remand. He will be presented before a Delhi court.
NEET Paper Leak: Accused Shubham Khairnar Produced Before Mumbai Court by CBI
The court sent him to a two-day transit remand. The accused will be produced before a Delhi court by the CBI on Wednesday.
- NEET accused sent to two-day transit remand.
- CBI seeks custody to trace Shubham Khairnar's associates.
- Revised NEET exam schedule likely within next week.
In the NEET paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced arrested accused Shubham Khairnar before Mumbai’s Kila Court.
The court sent him to a two-day transit remand. The accused will be produced before a Delhi court by the CBI on Wednesday.
The agency told the court that the accused has several associates whose identities and roles need to be traced, and therefore his custody is required for further investigation.
Revised Schedule Announcement
According to sources, a revised schedule for the NEET examination could be announced within the next week, possibly before next Wednesday or Thursday.
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Sources said conducting the examination afresh may take nearly two months. The NEET exam is likely to be held around mid-July, while the results could be declared by mid-August.
The delay is also expected to push the start of the new academic session by nearly a month, sources added.
CBI Collects Information From NTA Office
Sources further said that the CBI has collected information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) office regarding the entire process, from the publication of the question paper to the conduct of the examination, as part of its investigation into the NEET paper leak case.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of Shubham Khairnar in the NEET paper leak case?
When can we expect a revised schedule for the NEET examination?
A revised schedule for the NEET examination is expected to be announced within the next week, potentially before next Wednesday or Thursday.
What is the CBI doing in connection with the NEET paper leak investigation?
The CBI has collected information from the NTA office concerning the NEET examination process and is investigating the paper leak. They have also obtained transit remand for an accused to trace associates.
When might the NEET exam be re-conducted and results declared?
Sources suggest the NEET exam might be held around mid-July, with results declared by mid-August. Re-conducting the exam could take approximately two months.