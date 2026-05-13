NEET Paper Leak: Accused Shubham Khairnar Produced Before Mumbai Court by CBI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET accused sent to two-day transit remand.

CBI seeks custody to trace Shubham Khairnar's associates.

Revised NEET exam schedule likely within next week.

In the NEET paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced arrested accused Shubham Khairnar before Mumbai’s Kila Court.

The court sent him to a two-day transit remand. The accused will be produced before a Delhi court by the CBI on Wednesday.

The agency told the court that the accused has several associates whose identities and roles need to be traced, and therefore his custody is required for further investigation.

Revised Schedule Announcement

According to sources, a revised schedule for the NEET examination could be announced within the next week, possibly before next Wednesday or Thursday.

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Sources said conducting the examination afresh may take nearly two months. The NEET exam is likely to be held around mid-July, while the results could be declared by mid-August.

The delay is also expected to push the start of the new academic session by nearly a month, sources added.

CBI Collects Information From NTA Office

Sources further said that the CBI has collected information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) office regarding the entire process, from the publication of the question paper to the conduct of the examination, as part of its investigation into the NEET paper leak case.

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