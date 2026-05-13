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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak: Accused Shubham Khairnar Produced Before Mumbai Court by CBI

NEET Paper Leak: Accused Shubham Khairnar Produced Before Mumbai Court by CBI

The court sent him to a two-day transit remand. The accused will be produced before a Delhi court by the CBI on Wednesday.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NEET accused sent to two-day transit remand.
  • CBI seeks custody to trace Shubham Khairnar's associates.
  • Revised NEET exam schedule likely within next week.

In the NEET paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced arrested accused Shubham Khairnar before Mumbai’s Kila Court.

The court sent him to a two-day transit remand. The accused will be produced before a Delhi court by the CBI on Wednesday.

The agency told the court that the accused has several associates whose identities and roles need to be traced, and therefore his custody is required for further investigation.

Revised Schedule Announcement

According to sources, a revised schedule for the NEET examination could be announced within the next week, possibly before next Wednesday or Thursday.

ALSO READ: ‘If Gen Z In Nepal Could...’: Arvind Kejriwal Urges Youth To Demand Accountability Over NEET Leak Row

Sources said conducting the examination afresh may take nearly two months. The NEET exam is likely to be held around mid-July, while the results could be declared by mid-August.

The delay is also expected to push the start of the new academic session by nearly a month, sources added.

CBI Collects Information From NTA Office

Sources further said that the CBI has collected information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) office regarding the entire process, from the publication of the question paper to the conduct of the examination, as part of its investigation into the NEET paper leak case.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 Declared On web.umang.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Shubham Khairnar in the NEET paper leak case?

Shubham Khairnar has been arrested and produced before Mumbai's Kila Court, where he was sent to a two-day transit remand. He will be presented before a Delhi court.

When can we expect a revised schedule for the NEET examination?

A revised schedule for the NEET examination is expected to be announced within the next week, potentially before next Wednesday or Thursday.

What is the CBI doing in connection with the NEET paper leak investigation?

The CBI has collected information from the NTA office concerning the NEET examination process and is investigating the paper leak. They have also obtained transit remand for an accused to trace associates.

When might the NEET exam be re-conducted and results declared?

Sources suggest the NEET exam might be held around mid-July, with results declared by mid-August. Re-conducting the exam could take approximately two months.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET CBI NEET Paper Leak NEET Re-Exam Dates
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