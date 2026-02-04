Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPresident’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification

President's Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification

This comes just a day after Yumnam was elected as the new Chief Minister of Manipur, paving the way for restoration of elected government in the state.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
After nearly a year under central rule, President’s Rule was formally revoked in Manipur on Wednesday, paving the way for the formation of a new elected government. The decision comes a day after BJP legislator Yumnam Khemchand Singh was chosen as leader of the ruling party’s legislative group. The state’s 60-member Assembly, which had remained suspended during President’s Rule, is now expected to resume functioning, with its term running until 2027.

Khemchand Singh likely To Be Sworn In today

Following his election as BJP legislature party leader on Tuesday, Khemchand Singh met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to stake claim to form the government, after which he returned home. Party sources said he may take oath as Chief Minister later on Wednesday.

His selection was finalised in the presence of 35 of the BJP’s 37 MLAs, along with central observers Tarun Chugh and Sambit Patra, and state BJP president A Sharda Devi. The move signals the BJP’s readiness to restore an elected dispensation after months of political uncertainty.

Khemchand Singh, a former taekwondo player, represents the Singjamei constituency and was elected to the Manipur Assembly in both 2017 and 2022. He earlier served as Assembly Speaker from 2017 to 2022 and was inducted as a Cabinet minister in the second government led by N Biren Singh.

Seat Tally & Political Backdrop

The BJP currently has 37 MLAs in the Assembly. In the 2022 elections, the party won 32 seats, with five JD(U) legislators later switching sides. Other members include six from the National People’s Party, five from the Naga People’s Front, five Congress MLAs, two from the Kuki People’s Alliance, one JD(U) member and three Independents.

President’s Rule had been imposed on 13 February 2025 after N Biren Singh resigned amid prolonged ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. Since then, the BJP’s central leadership held multiple rounds of consultations with its legislators and allies to assess whether conditions were suitable for government formation.

With President’s Rule now withdrawn, attention turns to restoring political stability in a state that has witnessed months of unrest and administrative disruption.

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Manipur Breaking News ABP Live Manipur President’s Rule Manipur President's Rule
