'When India Helps, It Doesn't Check Passports': PM Modi At Melbourne Diaspora Event

Addressing a packed Indian community event in Melbourne during his three-nation tour, Modi began by acknowledging the Traditional Owners of the land and paying tribute to their elders.

"I want to begin by paying my respects to the Traditional Owners of the land on which we are gathered and honour their elders—past, present and emerging," he said.

Describing the event as a "houseful" and a "blockbuster", the Prime Minister said he had been looking forward to meeting the Indian community in Melbourne after interacting with them twice earlier in Sydney.

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"This programme is houseful. It is a blockbuster. I have met many of you twice before in Sydney, but I was waiting to meet the people of Melbourne. This time, I thought I would enjoy a flat white coffee with the people of Melbourne," he said.

Modi also thanked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for joining the Indian community event and said their journey together reflected the growing partnership between the two countries.

"From Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium, to Melbourne, one of cricket's most iconic cities, we have been together. Every time Prime Minister Albanese speaks, he wins the hearts and minds of Indians," Modi said.

'Indians Add Sweetness Wherever They Go'

Drawing a metaphor to describe the Indian diaspora, Modi said Indians enrich every society they become part of.

"We Indians are like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We spread the essence of love wherever we go. The milk may be Australian, but the tea is Indian. The vegetables and lentils may be Australian, but they are flavoured with authentic Indian spices," he said.

He also spoke about the emotional bond the diaspora continues to share with India despite living thousands of kilometres away.

"There must be many families here managing two time zones every day. Children return from school here while grandparents in India wait for a video call. It may be the weekend in Australia, but a wedding livestream from India is playing at home. Though the physical distance is vast, your daily life remains deeply connected to India," Modi said.

At the same time, he lauded the diaspora's contribution to Australia's growth.

"Alongside this connection with India, you are contributing wholeheartedly to Australia's development. I am proud of every one of you," he added.

'Faith, Culture And Cricket Keep Community United'

Highlighting the vibrancy of the Indian community in Australia, Modi referred to the growing popularity of spirituality among young Indians.

"You may have heard about the new trend of 'Bhajan Clubbing' in India, led by Gen Z. Here in Australia too, I hear weekends are filled with spirituality, whether it is Satyanarayan Katha, Ardas at a Gurudwara, children performing Bhangra or Bharatanatyam, or cricket tournaments. And in a few days, Melbourne will also host the Indian Film Festival. My best wishes for its success," he said.

Modi Highlights India's Growth Story

Speaking about India's economic transformation, the Prime Minister said the country was steadily moving towards becoming a developed nation.

"The India of the 21st century is working towards becoming a developed nation. Every fulfilled dream gives birth to a new dream. Every achieved goal creates an even bigger resolve. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More'. We are a nation of 1.4 billion people full of aspirations," he said.

Modi highlighted India's manufacturing and technological achievements, saying the country's products were now reaching global markets.

"Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has become a global brand. Our mobile phones, electronics, automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their footprint across the world," he said.

He also noted that India has become the world's second-largest 5G market and is now working on indigenous 6G technology.

"India now has the third-largest metro rail network in the world. More than 12.5 million people travel by metro every day, and we are rapidly expanding high-speed rail networks such as Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat," he said.

'Operation Sindoor Showed India's Defence Capability'

Modi also referred to India's growing defence capabilities, saying the world had witnessed the strength and credibility of Indian defence platforms during "Operation Sindoor."

The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?" he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's ambition to become one of the world's top three economies and highlighted the country's expanding space programme.

"We aspire to become one of the world's top three economies as soon as possible. India is preparing for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission and is working towards establishing its own space station," Modi said.

India 'Doesn't Look At Passports' While Extending Help

PM Modi hailed India's humanitarian assistance and said that this is guided by compassion rather than nationality, asserting that the country never distinguishes between people based on their passports or origin when responding to global crises.

Addressing the Indian community during an event in Melbourne, Modi said India's growing global stature has strengthened its role as a first responder in humanitarian emergencies.

"When India extends a helping hand, it does not look at passports. When India sends aid, it does not look at the colour of the passport. That is why the world places such great trust in India," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India's expanding humanitarian footprint, Modi said the country's rise has brought benefits not only to its citizens but to people across the world.

"As India's strength grows, all of humanity benefits," he said.

The Prime Minister cited India's recent relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Venezuela, saying New Delhi responded without allowing geographical distance to become a barrier.

"Just last month, Venezuela faced a massive earthquake tragedy. We did not look at the distance; instead, we viewed Venezuela's suffering as our own. India immediately launched relief and rescue operations, sending aid, experts and medical teams. It gives me immense satisfaction that many lives were saved," he said.

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Modi also recalled India's humanitarian assistance following earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, where India dispatched relief material, rescue teams and medical support.

Listing other examples of India's disaster-response efforts, he referred to Operation Brahma in Myanmar and Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched after a devastating cyclone struck Sri Lanka.

"There are many such examples. Whether it is Myanmar or Sri Lanka, India has always stood with countries in times of need," he said.