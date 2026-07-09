PM Modi hailed the Indian diaspora as a bridge between India and Australia, strengthening both nations through their contributions. He noted their deep emotional connection to India while contributing wholeheartedly to Australia's development.
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'When India Helps, It Doesn't Check Passports': PM Modi At Melbourne Diaspora Event
PM Modi in Melbourne hailed the Indian diaspora, said India-Australia ties are reaching new heights, highlighted Op Sindoor, Make in India, Gaganyaan, and stressed humanitarian aid knows no borders.
- PM Modi lauded diaspora as bridge, strengthening India-Australia relations.
- Prime Minister highlighted India's rapid economic and technological advancements.
- India extends global humanitarian aid, bolsters defence credibility.
PM Modi Speech Melbourne LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indian diaspora in Australia as a bridge between the two nations, saying India-Australia relations are "reaching new heights" and praising the community for strengthening both countries through its contribution.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did PM Modi say about the Indian diaspora in Australia?
What recent achievements or aspirations for India did PM Modi highlight?
Modi highlighted India's goal of becoming a developed nation and a top three economy. He noted achievements in manufacturing, technology like 5G, and a growing space program and defence capabilities.
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