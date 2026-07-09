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English NewsNewsWorldIndia, Australia Sign Nuclear, Defence Deals; PM Modi Says Uranium Will Fuel Green Future

India, Australia Sign Nuclear, Defence Deals; PM Modi Says Uranium Will Fuel Green Future

India and Australia signed a civil nuclear pact and defence agreements as PM Modi and Anthony Albanese expanded strategic ties in Melbourne.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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  • Leaders aim to accelerate trade, strengthen Indo-Pacific stability.

India and Australia have unveiled a series of strategic agreements spanning civil nuclear energy, defence, maritime security, cybersecurity and critical technologies, marking a major step forward in bilateral ties. The announcements came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation tour.

Civil Nuclear Deal Opens Door For Australian Uranium Exports

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was an agreement to operationalise civil nuclear cooperation, paving the way for commercial uranium exports from Australia to India under the India-Australia Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signed in 2015.

Highlighting the significance of the pact, Modi said, as per reports, "Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives."

The agreement is expected to support India's expanding nuclear power programme and contribute to its long-term clean energy goals.

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Defence, Maritime Security And Critical Technologies In Focus

The two countries also issued a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation aimed at strengthening strategic coordination and enhancing military interoperability.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia considers India a key security partner and reaffirmed the shared commitment to maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders agreed to expand the scale and complexity of joint military exercises, hold regular consultations on Indo-Pacific security and strengthen cooperation in maritime security.

Modi also announced the launch of a new Australia-India Partnership covering cybersecurity, critical technologies and resilient supply chains.

"Our cooperation in critical minerals is vital to our strategic security and clean energy transition. With this in mind, today we have launched the Australia-India Partnership on cyber, critical technologies, and supply chains," he said.

On defence innovation, Modi added, "Today, we have issued an important Joint Declaration to enhance cooperation in defence and security. Through the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence startups and industries."

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Space, Technology And Trade Partnerships Expand

India and Australia also agreed to deepen cooperation in science, technology and space exploration.

As part of the partnership, Australia will establish a temporary space tracking facility on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands to provide technical support for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on a Technology and Innovation Partnership involving India, Australia and Canada, aimed at promoting collaboration in emerging and critical technologies.

On the economic front, Modi said trade and investment had grown steadily since the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into force in 2022. He said both countries had decided to accelerate negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to further strengthen commercial ties.

Shared Stand On Terrorism And Indo-Pacific Stability

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism and promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific.

Modi said terrorism remains a challenge for all of humanity and stressed that India and Australia would continue strengthening cooperation against the threat.

He also underlined that ongoing conflicts around the world should be resolved through peaceful means, stating that dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective route to lasting peace and stability.

The agreements announced during the summit are expected to broaden cooperation across strategic, economic and technological sectors while reinforcing the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia.

Before You Go

Delhi Rain: Delhi-NCR Turns Into ‘Flood City’ as Heavy Rain Exposes Civic Challenges

Frequently Asked Questions

What new technology partnerships were established?

A new Australia-India Partnership was launched for cybersecurity, critical technologies, and resilient supply chains. They also agreed to deepen cooperation in science, technology, and space exploration.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia PM Modi Anthony Albanese . Australia
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