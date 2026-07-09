Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldIndian Techie Kills Wife In US, Sends Photo Of Dead Body To Girlfriend

Indian Techie Kills Wife In US, Sends Photo Of Dead Body To Girlfriend

Police said Narne initially claimed he found his wife locked inside their apartment bathroom, but investigators later ruled her death a homicide caused by strangulation.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian software engineer arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.
  • Police alleged Narne strangled wife, staged death in bathroom.
  • Investigation revealed secret affair, suspicious communications and texts.
  • Narne charged with first-degree murder; $5 million bail set.

A 30-year-old Indian software engineer has been arrested in the United States for allegedly murdering his wife and staging the crime scene, nearly nine months after she was found dead inside their apartment in Washington state.

According to Bellevue Police, Avinash Narne is accused of strangling his 27-year-old wife, Raajitha Sabbineni, before attempting to make her death appear as though she had locked herself inside a bathroom.

Narne has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder. Authorities said he could face life imprisonment if convicted.

Police Say Husband Reported Wife Locked in Bathroom

The incident dates back to October 27, 2025, when Narne, who worked as a software development engineer, called police to report that his wife was locked inside the bathroom and was not responding.

When officers forced entry into the bathroom, they found Sabbineni lying on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During initial questioning, Narne told investigators he had left the apartment to run errands and returned about 40 minutes later, only to find the bathroom locked from the inside. However, investigators said surveillance and other evidence showed no one else entered the apartment while he was away.

ALSO READ | Mamdani Says ‘Egypt Were Robbed’ After World Cup Loss To Argentina, Echoing VAR Controversy

Post-Mortem Ruled Death a Homicide

A day after the incident, the King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Sabbineni's death a homicide, determining that she died from asphyxia caused by strangulation.

The homicide ruling prompted a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

As investigators gathered evidence, they began examining Narne's personal relationships, communications and activities leading up to the incident.

Investigation Uncovers Alleged Secret Relationship

According to investigators, Narne had been involved in a long-term relationship with a woman in India, even after entering into an arranged marriage with Sabbineni on June 5, 2025.

Officials alleged that the woman attended Narne and Sabbineni's wedding and that the relationship between Narne and his girlfriend continued after the marriage.

Investigators also said Narne contacted his girlfriend at least four times on the day of Sabbineni's death, including around the time he claimed he was trying to gain access to the locked bathroom. Authorities further alleged that he sent his girlfriend a photograph of his wife's body after her death.

ALSO READ | Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes On Iran, Says US May Hit Again 'Tonight', Plans To Take Over Kharg

Text Messages Became Part of Investigation

Officials also recovered text messages exchanged between Sabbineni and Narne that became part of the investigation.

According to police, Sabbineni had repeatedly complained that drinks prepared by her husband tasted unusually bitter. On the day she died, she allegedly messaged Narne saying that a smoothie he had made tasted like "medicine" and "cough syrup".

Authorities have not disclosed whether those messages formed part of the basis for the murder charge.

Murder Charge Filed, Bail Set at $5 Million

On July 5, prosecutors charged Narne with one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities said he remains in custody with bail set at $5 million. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

The investigation into Sabbineni's death continued for several months before police announced the arrest and filed the murder charge.

Before You Go

Ayodhya Watch: Govind Dev Giri Meets Champat Rai as Temple Donation Probe Draws Fresh Focus

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in connection with Raajitha Sabbineni's death?

Avinash Narne, her husband and a software engineer, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

What was the cause of Raajitha Sabbineni's death?

The King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide by asphyxia caused by strangulation. This finding prompted a detailed investigation.

What alleged motive did investigators uncover for the murder?

Investigators allege Narne had a long-term relationship with another woman in India, continuing after his marriage to Sabbineni. He also allegedly sent his girlfriend a photo of his wife's body after her death.

What suspicious text messages were found during the investigation?

Sabbineni had complained that drinks prepared by her husband tasted bitter. On the day she died, she messaged him that a smoothie he made tasted like 'medicine' or 'cough syrup'.

What are the potential legal consequences for Avinash Narne?

Narne is charged with first-degree murder, facing potential life imprisonment if convicted. His bail has been set at $5 million.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
US News CRime News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Techie Kills Wife In US, Sends Photo Of Dead Body To Girlfriend
Indian Techie Kills Wife In US, Sends Photo Of Dead Body To Girlfriend
World
Iran Launches Strikes On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After Fresh American Attacks
Iran Launches Strikes On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After Fresh American Attacks
World
Mamdani Says ‘Egypt Were Robbed’ After World Cup Loss To Argentina, Echoing VAR Controversy
Mamdani Says ‘Egypt Were Robbed’ After World Cup Loss To Argentina, Echoing VAR Controversy
World
US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran For Second Day After Trump Says Deal Is ‘Over’
US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran For Second Day After Trump Says Deal Is ‘Over’
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Watch: Govind Dev Giri Meets Champat Rai as Temple Donation Probe Draws Fresh Focus
Global Flash: Iran Rejects Trump’s Warning as New Statements Signal Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Global Alert: Strategic Iranian Sites Hit as Fresh Gulf Escalation Raises Global Security Concerns
Global Tension: US-Iran Frictions Deepen as Regional Security Concerns Rise During State Funeral
Monsoon Alert: Torrential Rain Floods Cities as Rising Waters Leave Large Parts of India Struggling
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget