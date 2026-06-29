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English NewsNewsPM Modi's First Message After Ali Khamenei's Death Emerges; Iran Reveals Details

PM Modi's First Message After Ali Khamenei's Death Emerges; Iran Reveals Details

Iran revealed PM Modi's first message after Khamenei's death, with Tehran reaffirming its commitment to stronger ties with India.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 04:38 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has come to light. According to Iranian sources, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has thanked the Indian Prime Minister for his Eid al-Adha greetings and expressed confidence that the historic relationship between India and Iran will continue to deepen through the efforts of both governments.

PM's Message

In his response, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's Eid al-Adha greetings and conveyed his gratitude. He also extended his own greetings and wished the Government of India and its people continued prosperity and success.

Iran Stresses Ties

The Iranian leader said the long-standing friendship between India and Iran is built on mutual respect and shared interests. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to strengthen and expand through sustained engagement by both governments.

The message, shared by Iranian sources, marks the first known communication from Prime Minister Modi to Iran's new leadership following the death of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, highlighting New Delhi's emphasis on maintaining close diplomatic ties with Tehran.

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ali Khamenei PM Modi Iran INDIA Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei
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