Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has come to light. According to Iranian sources, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has thanked the Indian Prime Minister for his Eid al-Adha greetings and expressed confidence that the historic relationship between India and Iran will continue to deepen through the efforts of both governments.

PM's Message

In his response, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's Eid al-Adha greetings and conveyed his gratitude. He also extended his own greetings and wished the Government of India and its people continued prosperity and success.

Iranian Sources- Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has expressed his appreciation for the Eid al-Adha greetings conveyed by His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, and emphasized the… — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026

Iran Stresses Ties

The Iranian leader said the long-standing friendship between India and Iran is built on mutual respect and shared interests. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to strengthen and expand through sustained engagement by both governments.

The message, shared by Iranian sources, marks the first known communication from Prime Minister Modi to Iran's new leadership following the death of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, highlighting New Delhi's emphasis on maintaining close diplomatic ties with Tehran.