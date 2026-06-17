PM Modi Pitches New Global South Connectivity Framework At G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for the creation of a Global Skills Partnership at the G7 Summit, highlighting the complementarity between ageing societies in developed nations and the young talent available in India and other Global South countries.

Modi proposed greater cooperation on skill mapping and trusted mobility of skilled workers. Drawing parallels with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), he also urged countries to explore connectivity projects across Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands.

Like the vision of IMEC, can we work on connectivity projects with countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands?



By combining G7 capital, India’s talent and the ownership of Global South countries, we may also consider establishing an International Mobilisation… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2026

The Prime Minister further suggested an International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade, combining G7 capital, India's talent pool and the ownership of Global South nations to boost infrastructure, trade and economic integration.