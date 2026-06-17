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HomeNewsPM Modi Pitches New Global South Connectivity Framework At G7 Summit

PM Modi Pitches New Global South Connectivity Framework At G7 Summit

Reported By : Vinita Bhat | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 04:37 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for the creation of a Global Skills Partnership at the G7 Summit, highlighting the complementarity between ageing societies in developed nations and the young talent available in India and other Global South countries.

Modi proposed greater cooperation on skill mapping and trusted mobility of skilled workers. Drawing parallels with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), he also urged countries to explore connectivity projects across Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands.

The Prime Minister further suggested an International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade, combining G7 capital, India's talent pool and the ownership of Global South nations to boost infrastructure, trade and economic integration.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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